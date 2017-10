If you are in Ireland October 31, you are invited to the launch by Fr. Brendan Staunton SJ of Hopeful Hopkins which are essays on Gerard Manley Hopkins SJ, written by Desmond Egan, our 2015 iBAM! Literature Awardee.

The event takes place from 6pm to 8pm at the Ignatian Chapel, St. Francis Xavier Church, Upper Gardiner Street, Dublin 1.



RSVP This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Hopkins Society Ltd., Newbridge