By Estelle Shanley



LOS ANGELES: Dan Mulhall, in his eighth week reign as newly appointed Irish Ambassador to the United States, launched the inaugural IRELANDWEEK focusing on politics, tourism, the economy, culture, film and music. The ambassador also expressed delight and appreciation at the ongoing burgeoning partnership between the US and Ireland.



The well attended event marked the first time Mulhall had been in the US since 1981 and he expressed enormous privilege and appreciation for the opportunity to showcase Ireland.



Currently eight hundred US firms and four thousand US workers are doing business in Ireland, and the numbers of Irish firms are multiplying in America, ranging from high tech firms, gaming, and music.



One issue continually surfacing during the week long event, was Brexit, the UK’s pending divorce from the European Union. Mulhall emphasized that Ireland will remain in the EU but will “preserve close relationships with Britain, and the US where 35 million people, dating back eight centuries claim Irish heritage.”



Although Northern Ireland voted against brexit, the ambassador stressed “nothing will create barriers between the north and south of Ireland, most especially the Peace Treaty.”



Another interesting fact is when the UK breaks ties with the EU, Ireland will be the only English speaking country in the union, a definite advantage, forging another strong bridge between the US and EU.



Looking ahead to the post-brexit future, Mulhall expressed confidence about the significant role Ireland will play in the EU. When asked whether the North of Ireland would vote to remain in the EU opting out of the UK and reunite with the Republic of Ireland, the ambassador smiled and said, “no comment.”