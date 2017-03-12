Building off the wildly popular 2015 Fenway match, Fenway Sports Management (FSM) announced that the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival will debut a new three-game tournament championship format when hurling returns to Fenway Park on Sunday, November 19. Previously a doubleheader, the tournament will now feature four of the most prominent teams in the world vying for a championship trophy at one of the most iconic sports venues in the world. Tickets for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, which include all three games of the tournament, are available at www.redsox.com/hurling.



FSM, in partnership with American International Group (AIG), the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), will bring ‘Ireland’s Ancient Warrior Sport’ back to Fenway for the second time in three years after a 61-year absence dating back to 1954. The AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival will feature the very best and most competitive Hurling rivals from Ireland beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET as 2017 League and All-Ireland Champions Galway and Dublin square off in a highly-anticipated rematch of their 2015 battle, while Tipperary will take the pitch versus Clare in the other preliminary match up. The winners of the two preliminary games will face-off in the championship match to determine the tournament winner at 3:00 p.m. ET.



“The strong demand and positive response to the inaugural AIG Fenway Hurling Classic in 2015 prompted us to make this year’s event even bigger and better,” said Fenway Sports Management Managing Director Mark Lev. “The game’s exciting combination of speed, skill, constant action and scoring has really resonated with fans. We’re excited to announce the addition of a third match and the introduction of the new tournament format, which will result in one team hoisting our inaugural trophy. This will be a can’t-miss day on the New England sports calendar and we’re grateful to partners AIG, the GPA and GAA for enabling us to add yet another dynamic event to an already compelling off-season line-up at Fenway Park.”



Hurling, widely believed to be the world’s oldest field game, combines agility, strength and intensity, earning it the reputation as the “fastest game on grass” among its loyal and passionate followers. Title sponsor AIG has been an official sponsor to Dublin GAA since November 2013 and has been committed to raising the profile of hurling and other Gaelic Games to a broader global audience.



“Along with the championship trophy, there will be an intense Irish pride for counties competing in the final match,” said GPA Chief Executive Officer Dermot Earley. “The new tournament format is going to bring the best out of four brilliant teams. It will be an unforgettable day for fans, players and the sport of hurling as a whole.”



In addition to the Hurling Classic, AIG and FSM have teamed up to offer attendees a lively Irish festival complete with Irish food, music and dancing. Additional details about the Irish Festival will be continuously posted at the event website. Furthermore, Aer Lingus has signed on as the Official Airline of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival and will transport the four teams from Ireland to Boston as well as presenting the stream of the doubleheader in November. For more details on the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival and ticket information, please visit www.redsox.com/hurling.





