In a tribute issued today to the late Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave, President Higgins said:



"I have learned with great sadness of the death of Liam Cosgrave, former Taoiseach, Minister, party leader, and valuable member of the Council of State.



Liam Cosgrave will be remembered not only as an effective Cabinet Ministerbut as a Taoiseach with the capacity to win and secure the stability of a multi-party coalition.



Among his most memorable achievements was that as Minister for External Affairs, when Ireland's entry into the United Nations in 1955 was secured, and during which time Liam Cosgrave gave shape to Ireland’s independent voice on the global stage.



His words on that occasion that Ireland should work to “take our place in the comity of nations and do our part to secure what small nations have always required, the maintenance of peace” remains to this day an important reminder of our nation’s role and unique voice on global issues such as disarmament, peacekeeping, human rights and development.



Liam Cosgrave was committed to serving the people of Ireland with all of his energy, intellect as well as passion. In retirement, he loved to be among the people, be it at State occasions or sporting events and it is fitting that we pay tribute to his significant contribution to Ireland.



Sabina and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to his children Mary, Liam and Ciarán, to members of the Cosgrave family, and to his wide circle of friends.”

