We've Always been

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Sidebar

27
Fri, Oct
Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

Tools
Typography

In a tribute issued today to the late Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave, President Higgins said:

"I have learned with great sadness of the death of Liam Cosgrave, former Taoiseach, Minister, party leader, and valuable member of the Council of State. 
 
Liam Cosgrave will be remembered not only as an effective Cabinet Ministerbut as a Taoiseach with the capacity to win and secure the stability of a multi-party coalition. 
 
Among his most memorable achievements was that as Minister for External Affairs, when Ireland's entry into the United Nations in 1955 was secured, and during which time Liam Cosgrave gave shape to Ireland’s independent voice on the global stage.
 
His words on that occasion that Ireland should work to “take our place in the comity of nations and do our part to secure what small nations have always required, the maintenance of peace” remains to this day an important reminder of our nation’s role and unique voice on global issues such as disarmament, peacekeeping, human rights and development. 
 
Liam Cosgrave was committed to serving the people of Ireland with all of his energy, intellect as well as passion. In retirement, he loved to be among the people, be it at State occasions or sporting events and it is fitting that we pay tribute to his significant contribution to Ireland.
 
Sabina and I wish to express our deepest sympathy to his children Mary, Liam and Ciarán, to members of the Cosgrave family, and to his wide circle of friends.”

BLOG COMMENTS POWERED BY DISQUS

October 2017

Save

September 2017

Save

Save

Daniel O'Donnell in Concert October 26, 2017 at Heritage Center, Chicago

Daniel will be honored with the iBAM! 2017 Music Award October 27.
See Full story at www.ibamchicago.com

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

Watson Jewelers
Wisconsin Irish Cultural Center

Shop Irish!

ARTIST
Liam Goarke
ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Dwyer and Coogan
Healy Law
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
For MORE Click Here

Advertisers

Paying For
Instructions

Who's Online

We have 97 guests and no members online