Lots of Heavenly Laughter!



Vicki Quade returns as our favorite bingo playing former nun in the holiday comedy, Christmas Bingo: It’s a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, opening Nov. 24 at the Royal George Theater in Chicago for the 2017 holiday season.



The production runs Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, 2017.



And this year, the show will feature lots of new material and a special twist on the story of the Annunciation.



Three actresses will share the role during the holiday season. They are Vicki Quade, Kathleen Puls Andrade, and Lisa Braatz.



Written by Vicki Quade, co-creator of the comedy, Late Nite Catechism, Christmas Bingo is the second installment in Quade’s bingo series, which also includes the long-running hit Bible Bingo. The show was selected as one of 10 holiday shows highlighted by Chris Jones, the Chicago Tribune’s theater critic.



In this interactive comedy, audience members play bingo while also answering questions about Christmas traditions, the origin of St. Nick, where do candy canes come from, miracles in the Bible . . . and a clever re-creation of the Annunciation, complete with audience members in angel wings and halos.



In its review, The Chicago Reader recommended the show, saying, “Vicki Quade has made a career out of Catholic comedy (Late Nite Catechism, Bible Bingo), and she’s in top form here.”

Today’s Fan, an online review site, calls Christmas Bingo, “delightful.” “You will be engaged by the show’s uniquely interactive approach that involves a bingo game with real prizes. Its entertaining aspect comes from the hilarity that ensues as Quade tackles off-beat myths and outrageous facts about Christmas.”



Tickets are $30, with discounts for groups.



Show dates are: November 24 through December 31. Times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets, call the Royal George Theater, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago. 312-988-9000.



For more information about the show, go to www.nuns4fun.com



IF YOU GO:



ROYAL GEORGE THEATRE



Performance Dates: November 24 through December 31, 2017.

Performance Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Location: Royal George Theater, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago.

Run Time: This show is approximately 2 hours long, with one intermission.



Tickets: $30, group rates available.



To Purchase: 312-988-9000