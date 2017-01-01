WOW Air Launches 129 Euro Flights from Ireland to Four New US Destinations

The WOW Factor
Icelandic budget carrier WOW air has announced flights from Dublin to Detroit, St Louis, Cleveland and Cincinnati for 2018.
The new flights, which involve a layovers of one to 3.5 hours at Iceland's Keflavík Airport, will start from €129.99 each-way including taxes and charges, the airline says.
The price does not include extras such as in-flight drinks and snacks, or 20kg checked bags - which are priced from €47.99 to €81.96 each-way.
All routes will operate flights up to four times a week on Airbus A320 (European legs) and A321 aircraft (North American legs).
with permission from www.independent.ie for The rest of the story
Pȯl O'Conghaile
