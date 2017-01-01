WOW Air Launches 129 Euro Flights from Ireland to Four New US Destinations

The Best in Irish Culture and Heritage iBAM! 2017 - at the Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago, Oct 28-29 Gala Awards Dinner Oct 27 Over 100 Authors, Musicians, Artists, Dancers, Storytellers, Filmmakers, Actors, Special Exhibitors - in house to meet you!

To Be Shown at iBAM! 2017 October 28-29 In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America