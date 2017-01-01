Help Wanted Enterprise Ireland: Senior Sales/Marketing Leader

Contact: Margaret Essary, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it 312.802.9000



Role Purpose:

The purpose of this role is to work with Irish client companies to support them to achieve significant growth in their exports in the US, with the primary focus being on the Enterprise Ireland client portfolios in agricultural technology, products and services enabling manufacturing, construction products and services and the automotive sector. The successful candidate will be required to further develop and execute a Enterprise Ireland’s strategic plan for this sector to include the initiation and implementation of a range of sales and marketing led activities, utilizing their consultancy skills and contact base, to achieve sales and exports growth for this client base. The key geographic areas of focus for development will be the Midwest and West Coast regions of the USA.



Key Deliverables:

• Deliver on a number of pre-determined targets in relation to activities on behalf of these sectors and client companies.

• Develop and implement US sales and market plans with key clients.

• Further develop and execute on Enterprise Ireland’s Strategic Plan 2017-2020

• Establish an extensive network of contacts at senior level in key US companies, distribution channels and other influencers (e.g. trade associations) and connect Enterprise Ireland client companies to accelerators/mentors/in market support.

• Identify new business development opportunities for clients, and advise clients on how they can best position themselves to win these sales and contracts in the region.

• Promote the US market to our key client companies, and challenge client companies to market and sell more effectively in-market.

• Take a lead and active role in the development of a clear message and value proposition for Irish client companies, in support of their sales activities in the region.

• Support the exploitation of identified opportunities through provision of in-market support and the identification of strategic in-market partners.

• Assist and support clients to turn opportunities into real sales.

• Work collaboratively with colleagues within the US team, Enterprise Ireland’s global overseas network and those working for Enterprise Ireland in Ireland, in addition to colleagues from other Government agencies and departments (IDA Ireland, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade).

• Work with Irish based colleagues to engage with clients in collaborative diagnosis of capability across a range of business areas to assist companies build robust scalable business plans suitable for market conditions in the region.

• Where relevant represent EI in the broader media, business and commercial environment.

• Mentor and develop colleagues as required in the North American team.



Functional Competencies:

• Strong marketing ability with good knowledge of business methods and sales processes.

• Strong networking capabilities and skills.

• As our Midwest representative a demonstrable ability to prospect and forward opportunities/contacts in sectors which are the responsibility of other EI colleagues, e.g. Financial services, digital technologies.

• Experience of implementing business development strategies in companies.

• Solid understanding and recent commercial experience in US commercial sector relevant to our client base and their targets.

• Have existing network that could be leveraged by Enterprise Ireland clients seeking to export to this market.

• Knowledge of the key players in targeted sectors and has up to date knowledge and understanding of the sectors’ strengths and challenges.

• Experience and knowledge of business development with strong consulting skills and a demonstrated ability to assess and challenge business plans for SMEs to help them grow their business.

• Business development experience in the United States.

• Good knowledge/understanding of the major issues impacting business competitiveness of Irish companies in the American Market.

• Ability to work on own initiative and to manage projects including the organization of client/buyer events.

• Demonstrated capacity to rapidly assimilate the key drivers in business key sub-sectors and niches

• Clear ability to increase in-market delivery capability through the identification and management of third party collaborators.

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with good presentation skills

• Ability to represent Enterprise Ireland to external stakeholders and media.

• Strong I.T. Skills.



Enterprise Ireland Behavioral Competencies



Results Focused

The ability to remain outcome and results focused with regard to business priorities and organizational goals, monitoring progress and adjusting approach ensuring delivery against the appropriate timescales.

Innovation and Risk-Taking

Actively encourages new ideas, experimentation and measured risk-taking, while always being on the lookout for opportunities to continuously improve business processes and efficiencies within Enterprise Ireland and client organizations.

Problem Solving and Decision-Making

The ability to be decisive and take tough decisions about clients, people and costs to deliver sustainable results, using the analysis of information and situations to make logical and sound decisions.

Client Focused

The ability to provide an excellent client service focusing on client needs and building and maintaining effective personal and business relationships to advance clients’ objectives and Enterprise Ireland strategy.



Communicating with Impact to Influence Others

Communicates in a manner that will persuade, convince and influence their own staff and others, both internally and externally, in order to motivate, inspire or encourage them to follow a particular course of action.



Teamworking

Co-operates with colleagues, shares information and respects the opinions and values of staff members. Understands the skills, experience and knowledge of staff members and maximizes how these can be utilized to the benefit of the department, the organization and the client.

Embracing & Leading Change

Understands the business agenda of Enterprise Ireland and embraces changes for area of responsibility and for external and internal clients.



Acting / Leading with Integrity

Lives the Enterprise Ireland purpose and values, acting genuinely and with integrity, in a manner that builds trust and engages and motivates others, placing the genuine needs of the client, the organization, and staff ahead of personal agendas



Networking

Establishes and maintains mutually beneficial relationships with colleagues and other networks for the purpose of sharing information.



Developing Yourself & Others

Creates an environment that enables others to excel in terms of job performance.



NOTE: Travel is expected in Midwest along with several annual trips to Ireland.

