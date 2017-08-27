Irish American Alliance Picnic 8-27 & Sox Game 9-8

IRISH AMERICIANALLIANCE PICNIC - CO HOSTED BY THE HIBERNIANS



Everyone Invited

Come on out to the 25th annual picnic:

Turtle Head Lake

135th & Harlem (West side of Harlem)

Sunday, August 27th, 2017



NOTE TIME CHANGE

Mass at 12:00pm- Noon - Picnic follows mass

Featuring Irish Entertainment by Murphy-Roche Irish Music Club,

Bean Bags, Egg Toss, Kids games, face painting, activities,

2 on site raffles and more!



PLUS THE IAA PIG ROAST ALONG WITH BURGERS, DOGS AND ALL THE FIXINGS



For the 5th year in a row we will be roasting our whole pig at the picnic- Enjoy fresh roast pork with all the trimmings.

For a VOLUNTARY DONATION you can really pig out!!



Sponsored by the IRISH AMERICAN ALLIANCE with CO HOST THE HIBERNIANS

9231 S ROBERTS ROAD,HICKORY HILLS, IL 60457

CALL Ginger 708-738-8966 for additional details



Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day White Sox Game!

Friday, September 8, 2017

Chicago White Sox vs. The San Francisco Giants



BOX SEAT TICKETS!

Join us for our annual Sox night at US Cellular Field - We’ll get you a ride to the game with drinks & snacks.



Again this year the Sox are giving special CAPS to the first 20,000 to enter and there will be fireworks after the game.



Ticket price is $45.00 with the bus, snacks, and drinks.

Ticket only is $ 35.00

The Alliance Bus will depart from our NEW LOCATION, T.R.’s PUB. LOCATED AT 3908 W 111st STREET, MT. GREENWOOD (There is ample parking in the lot ). PROMPTLY at 5:00 PM to arrive in time to tailgate and join the on-field Parade before the game.



If you can’t make the Bus meet up with us near Gate #1 before 6:00 and we’ll take our walk around the park!

For tickets call Ginger 708-738-8966



