Padraic McDonagh Family Benefit 9-24

Paraic McDonagh was a great family man, husband, and father. Tragically, his life came to an end on September 9, 2016, when, at the young age of 34, he died of a pulmonary embolism. He leaves behind his wife Tarah and four children: Amber, Nolan, Paddy, and Connor. Paraic was viewed by many as being a big kid at heart; his laugh and smile were contagious and his love for his family knew no bounds.

Paraic, the youngest of three children, was born to John and Abbie McDonagh, who are both from Connemara, Co. Galway and have a huge close-knit family in Chicago. He grew up and went to grade school in the Our Lady of Victory Parish.

Paraic’s sudden loss brings a great uncertainty for his family’s future.



The cost of raising a young family and the added stress of being reduced to a one-income household creates an enormous financial strain for Tarah. Losing a father, husband, son, and brother brings unspeakable grief. As Tarah and family continue to mourn their loss,

please join us at a benefit to create a fund for the McDonagh children.



facebook.com/paraicmcdonaghfamilybenefit

Contact Barbara Mannion at 773-251-0625

Email us at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it



Sunday, September 24, 2017

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox, Chicago, IL

2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Silent Auction, Food, Music, Raffles, Fun!

www.youcaring.com/paraicmcdonaghfamilybenefit