12th Annual Young Irish Golf Outing Saturday 9-17

Join the Young Irish Fellowship Club for their 12th Annual Golf Outing and help them support their various charities.



The event takes place at Gleneagles Country Club, 13070 McCarthy Road, Lemont, IL



Members: $115

Non-Members: $130



PURCHASE TICKETS HERE: www.youngirish.com/tickets





Ticket includes:

Transportation to and from the golf course

Golf

Cart

Lunch

Special Young Irish Gear

Post Reception

Interested in getting your name or business in front of over 150 golfers and Young Irish supporters? Contact This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it to learn more about available sponsorship opportunities.