John McSweeney Honored by Martial Arts Hall of Fame

Three Irish karate masters came to the Illinois Martial Arts Hall of Fame recently to honor their instructor, John McSweeney, one of the pioneer karate instructors in Chicago and later, Ireland. McSweeney received his black belt in the early 1960's and moved to Dublin where he opened Ireland's first commercial karate and is known as " The Father of Kenpo Karate in Ireland". He later moved back to Illinois where he opened a school in Elmhurst in 1979. One of his black belts in Illinois, 10th. degree black belt Tom Saviano, continued to teach after McSweeny retired to Florida, where he passed away in 2002.



McSweeny was elected to the Illinois Martial Arts Hall of Fame this year.



Three of McSweeney's first black belts in Ireland, Tommy Jordan, Ken Bryan and Peter Coyle, learned of his induction and contacted Tom Saviano, who invited them to the induction ceremony. They flew to the U.S. where they were honored for their contribution to karate in Ireland, as well as McSweeney's induction into the Hall of Fame.



Tommy Jordan was one of the first black belts promoted in Ireland. He was awarded his black belt in 1965 and in 1967 was the first Kenpo black belt to teach in Great Britian.



Peter Coyle trained with McSweeney and Jordan and in 1970 was one of the founders of the World Union of Karate Organization.



Ken Bryan was a student of McSweeney's and was promoted to black belt in the 1970's. Both Jordan and Coyle are the only students who began their training in 1963 and who are still active in teaching and promoting the art.



The three Irish masters were recognized at the Hall of Fame banquet for their tireless efforts in promoting karate in Ireland and Europe.



Photos {left to right} Mike McNamara, Tom Saviano, Ken Bryan,

Peter Coyle, Former world kickboxing Champion Rob Salazar, Tommy Jordan, Co-director Pete Hoffman.