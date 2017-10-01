Home Community Helping Hands Vera Kelly Benefit Slated for October 1st

Vera Kelly Benefit Slated for October 1st

E-mail Print PDF

 

We are planning a benefit to help our dear friend and family member Vera Kelly who was diagnosed with MDS – a form of blood cancer in July of 2016.

For those who do not know Vera: Vera hails from Bofeenaun, Ballina, Co Mayo and has been very active in the Irish community in and around Chicago over the last 20 years. Vera played football with St. Brigid’s LGFC at Gaelic Park for many years. She has worked for Premium Sports, (formerly Setanta), facilitating live soccer, rugby and Gaelic football and hurling games at multiple locations throughout the city.

Vera is also a wonderfully talented actress with many awards to her name - testimony to her overriding passion for theatre. Audiences have enjoyed her award-winning performances with Gaelic Park Players and Shapeshifters Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center amongst a host of other venues around Chicago. She has travelled extensively throughout the US and Canada participating and frequently winning at the Acting Irish International Theatre Festival, has the distinction of having had a part written especially for her in The Cheek and brought the play to Ireland where she rocked the house in Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo.

Formerly healthy, Vera was suddenly diagnosed with MDS — a form of blood cancer in July 2016. Unfortunately, because of the advanced nature of the disease, she required a stem cell transplant. Fortunately, her brother Martin was a perfect match as coincidentally were all her five siblings.

In February 2017 Vera’s transplant was performed successfully at Northwestern Hospital. However, since then her medical course has been fraught with various setbacks. As with any complex medical condition, Vera is still experiencing multiple side effects and issues as she navigates this roller coaster journey.

Prolonged hospitalization and rehabilitation physically, mentally and emotionally are necessary to overcome obstacles and attempt to regain her former life.

In our attempt to assist Vera in any way we can, there will be a fundraiser held on October 1, 2017, 3-9 pm, at Chicago Gaelic Park, 6119 147th St., Oak Forest, IL 60452.

 

 

The Best in Irish Culture and Heritage

iBAM! 2017 - at the Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago, Oct 28-29 Gala Awards Dinner Oct 27Over 100 Authors, Musicians, Artists, Dancers, Storytellers, Filmmakers, Actors, Special Exhibitors - in house to meet you!

August 2017

July 2017

Subscribe to IAN Eblasts

Keep informed of Irish Events in the Midwest

SHARE!

Delicious

Who's Online

We have 267 guests online

Ad and Other Payments

Paying For
Instructions

Shop Irish!

ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Levin & Perconti
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CAREGIVERS
Aishling Companion Homecare
CATERERS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
Unforgettable Edibles
CHARITABLE ORG
Mercy Home
Chgo Irish Immigrant Support
CAULKING & SEALING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHIMNEY REPAIR
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHOIR
Irish Heritage Singers
CORNED BEEF/FULL BREAKFAST
Harrington's Catering & Deli
COTTAGE RENTAL
Connemara Cottage
Ann @ 773-627-4485
Cosgrove Cottage
Cottage Mary Rose
Dingle Cottage: 312-399-8793
Gurtenard Hse - Listowel Co Kerry
Ireland Family Vacations
CREMATION URNS
Steve Shannon Collection
CRUISES
Andy Cooney
CULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS
Chicago Gaelic Park
iBAM!
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Irish Am Society Co Will
Irish Heritage Singers
DANCE SCHOOLS
McNulty School of Dance
Trinity Irish Dance
ENTERTAINERS
Chicalba Bagpiping
Green Meadow Boys
Harpist Lillian Reasor
847-658-2133
Paddy Homan
The Larkin Brothers
Catherine O'Connell
Joe McShane
Singer Sharon McAteer
St Stephens Green
FESTIVALS
Arlington Heights
Cleveland
Dublin
IAHC
Kansas City
Milwaukee
FINANCIAL PLANNER
Corrigan Financial
FLORIST
Garland Flowers
FULL IRISH BREAKFAST MEATS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
FUNERAL HOMES
Blake-Lamb
Gibbon's Funeral Homes
Roberty J Sheehy & Sons
Maher Funeral Home
GAELIC YOUTH FOOTBALL
773-719-2847 Jerry
GARBAGE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
GOLF COURSES
Palos Golf
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Laura Coyle 773-343-7268
GROCERIES/MEAT
Harrington's Catering & Deli
O'Connor's Market
Winston's
HOME CARE
Aishling Companion Homecare
HOTELS
The Irish Cottage 1 866 CU-IRISH
HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTANT
James Fitzgerald
IMMIGRATION SERVICES
Chicago Irish Immigration
IMPORT SHOPS
Celtica Gifts 773-784-7712
Celtic Home and Hearth
Donegal Imports
Gaelic Imports
Irish Shop
Rampant Lion
INSURANCE
American Family-Joan McKee
JEWELERS
H. Watson
MUSIC
Rampant Lion
MUSIC SCHOOLS
Chgo Academy of Piping/Drumming
Irish Music School of Chgo
MYSTERY SHOPPER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
PARTY PLANNERS
That Special Event
PENNY WHISTLES
Michael Burke
PHYSICAL THERAPY
SPORTS-ORTHOPEDIC
Athletex
PLASTERING
William McNulty & Son
708-386-2951
PUB/RESTAURANT RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar
PUBS & RESTAURANTS
Ambassador Public House
Ashford House
The Celtic Knot
Clancy's Pizza Pub
Corcorans
Emerald Loop
Fifth Province
The Galway Arms
Kitty O'Shea's
Lizzie McNeill's
Lucky Grill
Nine Irish Brothers
Peggy Kinnanes
Red Apple Buffet
Six Penny Bit
Vaughan's Pub
REALTORS
Baird & Warner - Tara Riley
Koenig & Strey
Patrick Carney
Mary Ellen Considine  773-769-2500
RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
SPORTS CLUBS
Chgo Celtic Soccer Club
stbrigids.chicago.gaa.ie
ST PATRICK'S DAY
St Patrick's Day Parade
SWEATERS
Anne's Irish Knits
TABLE RUNNERS
All 32 Counties
TELEVISION-CABLE
Irish Journal 708-366-4665
THEATRE
Late Nite Catechism
TRAVEL /TOURS
BestIrishTours.com
Country Travel Discoveries
Gadabout Travel
Harp & Eagle Tours
TREE SERVICE
Ken's 773-600-6443 
TUCKPOINTING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
VACATION RENTALS
Dingle Cottage
Cork - Cottage from $450 weekly
Don at 608-274-1180
WASTE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
WEBSITE BUILD/MAINTAIN
The Lavery Company
WEDDING PLANNER
That Special Event
WEDDING VENUES
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Palos Country Club
WOOD FLOOR SPECIALIST
The Sexton Group
Delicious