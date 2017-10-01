Vera Kelly Benefit Slated for October 1st

We are planning a benefit to help our dear friend and family member Vera Kelly who was diagnosed with MDS – a form of blood cancer in July of 2016.



For those who do not know Vera: Vera hails from Bofeenaun, Ballina, Co Mayo and has been very active in the Irish community in and around Chicago over the last 20 years. Vera played football with St. Brigid’s LGFC at Gaelic Park for many years. She has worked for Premium Sports, (formerly Setanta), facilitating live soccer, rugby and Gaelic football and hurling games at multiple locations throughout the city.



Vera is also a wonderfully talented actress with many awards to her name - testimony to her overriding passion for theatre. Audiences have enjoyed her award-winning performances with Gaelic Park Players and Shapeshifters Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center amongst a host of other venues around Chicago. She has travelled extensively throughout the US and Canada participating and frequently winning at the Acting Irish International Theatre Festival, has the distinction of having had a part written especially for her in The Cheek and brought the play to Ireland where she rocked the house in Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo.



Formerly healthy, Vera was suddenly diagnosed with MDS — a form of blood cancer in July 2016. Unfortunately, because of the advanced nature of the disease, she required a stem cell transplant. Fortunately, her brother Martin was a perfect match as coincidentally were all her five siblings.



In February 2017 Vera’s transplant was performed successfully at Northwestern Hospital. However, since then her medical course has been fraught with various setbacks. As with any complex medical condition, Vera is still experiencing multiple side effects and issues as she navigates this roller coaster journey.



Prolonged hospitalization and rehabilitation physically, mentally and emotionally are necessary to overcome obstacles and attempt to regain her former life.



In our attempt to assist Vera in any way we can, there will be a fundraiser held on October 1, 2017, 3-9 pm, at Chicago Gaelic Park, 6119 147th St., Oak Forest, IL 60452.