Play: Deirdre of the Sorrows 9-1 Through 10-15

by J. M. Synge

Directed by Kay Martinovich



Sunday, September 10 at 3 pm.

City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue

(on the second floor of the historic Edgewater Presbyterian Church)



John Millington Synge, the Irish playwright who so singularly combined gritty realism and haunting spiritualism, penned one more play before his untimely death: DEIRDRE OF THE SORROWS, drawn from the legends of ancient Ireland’s great heroine. Infrequently produced but no less a masterpiece than Synge’s THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD, City Lit invites DEIRDRE back after last being seen in Chicago 100 years ago, in a production by the Chicago Little Theatre. City Lit's staging will be directed by Kay Martinovich, whose equally singular qualifications include directing the multiple Jeff Award-winning LA BETE for Trap Door Theatre and a doctorate’s expertise in Irish drama. Martinovich says, "Deirdre of the Sorrows is one of the all-time great love stories. It's a beautiful play whose imagery and language are at once powerful and haunting."



Deirdre since birth has been promised in wedlock to the King of Ulster because her incomparable beauty was foretold in prophecy. But when she comes of age, she rejects the arranged marriage and flees with her lover, the King’s fierce rival warrior Naisi. In doing so, she tempts war among her people, also foretold in prophecy. A classic tale of romance and treachery, Deirdre, Naisi and all the rest meet their tragic fates.



Natalie Joyce plays the title role, and her lover Naisi is played by Alex Pappas. Tim Kidwell will play Conchubor, the King of Ulster. Completing the cast are Curtis Dunn (Ainnle); Andrew Marikis (Owen); Morgan McCabe (Lavarcham); Marssie Mencotti (Old Woman); Mick La Rocca (Ardan); and Mark Pracht (Fergus).

The press opening will be Sunday, September 10th at 3 pm, following previews from September 1st – 9th. The regular run will continue through October 15th at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. More information and ticketing is available at www.citylit.org or by phone at 773-293-3682.



BIOS



John Millington Synge, (1871- 1909) was an Irish poet and playwright who by the start of the 20th century had helped rediscover and redefine the spirit of native Ireland, and introduce to its theatre a realism sympathetic to the working class. A founding playwright of the Abbey Theatre, a.k.a. the National Theatre of Ireland, his best-known work is perhaps THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD, a landmark exploration of morality and romance that resulted in Irish nationalist riots.



Kay Martinovich (Director) is a Chicago-based freelance director where her most recent credits include the Jeff-award winning LA BÊTE by David Hinson at Trap Door Theatre and DOWN RANGE by Jeffrey Skinner at Genesis. Additional credits include WINSOR MCCAY by Laura Marks (TEN Festival) at the Gift Theatre and ANYTHING OF VALUE by Brett Neveu (RIPPED Festival) at American Blues. As Associate Artistic Director of Irish Repertory of Chicago from 1999-2006, Kay directed the American premieres of BY THE BOG OF CATS by Marina Carr and THE YALTA GAME by Brian Friel, among others. She has directed over 40 productions in the Chicago area and in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Oklahoma. Kay received her MPhil in Irish Theatre and Film Studies from Trinity College, Dublin and her PhD from University of Minnesota writing on the subject of "Ghosting in Contemporary Irish and Northern Irish Drama". She teaches Acting and Directing at Northern Illinois University and directs their annual BFA Acting Showcase at the Chopin Theatre. Kay is a proud member of SDC, the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.



Terry McCabe (Artistic Director) Terry McCabe has been City Lit’s artistic director since 2005 and its producer since 2016. He has directed plays professionally in Chicago since 1981. He was artistic director of Stormfield Theatre for four years, resident director at Wisdom Bridge Theatre for five years, and worked at Body Politic Theatre three separate times in three different capacities over a span of 14 years. His City Lit adaptations of HOLMES AND WATSON, GIDGET (co-adapted with Marissa McKown), THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES, SCOUNDREL TIME, and OPUS 1861(co-adapted with Elizabeth Margolius) were Jeff-nominated. He won two Jeff Citations for directing at Stormfield and has been thrice nominated for the Jeff Award for Best Director, for shows at Court Theatre, Wisdom Bridge, and Victory Gardens. He has directed at many Chicago theatres either long-gone or still with us, as well as off-Broadway at the Cherry Lane Theatre and at Vienna’s English Theatre. His book MIS-DIRECTING THE PLAY has been denounced at length in American Theatre magazine and from the podium at the national convention of The Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas, but is used in directing courses on three continents and is now available in paperback and Kindle e-book.



DEIRDRE OF THE SORROWS

By John Millington Synge

Directed by Kay Martinovich

September 1st – October 15th, 2017

Previews: September 1st – 9th, 2017

Press Opening: Sunday, September 10th at 3 pm

Regular run September 10 - October 15: Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 3 pm, plus Mondays, October 2nd and 9th at 7:30 pm



Preview ticket prices $28.00, seniors $23, students and military $12 (all plus applicable fees)

Regular run ticket prices $32.00, seniors $27.00, students and military $12 (all plus applicable fees)

Performances at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Chicago 60660 (Inside Edgewater Presbyterian Church)

Tickets on sale now at www.citylit.org or 773-293-3682.



PRODUCTION STAFF



Kay Martinovich: Director

Hazel Marie Flowers-McCabe: Stage Manager

Terry McCabe: Artistic Director/Producer

Liz Cooper: Lighting Design

Cate Gillespie: Dialect Coach

Mazi Jurgenson: Props Designer

Yeaji Kim: Set Designer

Curtis Powell: Sound Designer

Rachel Sypniewski: Costume Designer



City Lit Theater is located inside the historic Edgewater Presbyterian Church building at 1020 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, one block west of Sheridan Road and a block and a half east of the Bryn Mawr Red Line L stop. The 84 Peterson bus, the 96 Broadway bus, the 147 Lake Shore Express bus, and the 151 Sheridan bus all stop near City Lit. Valet parking and self-parking are available for theatre customers who call ahead for details.



City Lit receives funding from the Alphawood Foundation, Elizabeth F. Cheney Foundation, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, the MacArthur Funds for Arts and Education at the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, The Saints, and the Ivanhoe Theatre Foundation and is sponsored, in part by A.R. T. League.



City Lit specializes in literate theatre, including stage adaptations of literary material.