Discussion of Irish Language Act at Stormont in N Ireland

A delegation from Conradh na Gaeilge met with UUP leader Robin Swann to discuss Irish Language Act for first time at Stormont today (10 August 2017). Conradh na Gaeilge welcome the open debate had around legislation as UUP continue to oppose Irish Language Act despite "protections being needed" for language. Full story available here



Pictured (l-r) are: Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, Advocacy Manager, Conradh na Gaeilge; Doug Beattie MLA, UUP; Robin Swann, Party Leader, UUP; and Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh, Language Protection and Communications Executive, Conradh na Gaeilge.