Chicago Hosts Ireland Network USA 5th Annual National Conference

Ireland Network USA will host all of the IN chapters across the USA and interested parties at the Drake Hotel in Chicago from September 14th through September 17th, 2017.
Those who attend can network with INUSA members from across the United States, attend social events which include a river cruise, film festival and a networking dinner. Speakers and panels on topics on business, the arts and culture will be held as well.
Agenda:
Thursday, September 14th
6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Welcome Reception
Hosted by Deborah Ryder and Simon and Rachel McCormac
Location Given Upon Registration
Welcome Comments By James Sheehan, President, IN Chicago
Friday September 15th
8:30 a.m.
INUSA17 Conference Registration Drake Hotel
140 East Walton Place
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m
INUSA Plenary Session
Welcome to Chicago - Consul General Brian O'Brien
INUSA Roll Call
"Who is Irish America?" with Liam Kennedy Director Clinton School for American Studies at UCD
INUSA Conversation with Senator Billy Lawless
Keynote Speaker
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
INUSA Networking Lunch
1:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
INUSA Workshops
7:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m.
Chicago River Cruise Hosted by IN Chicago
Saturday September 16th
12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
INUSA Mini Film Festival
Sunday September, 17th
10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m.
INUSA 17 Farewell Brunch at the Farmhouse | 228 W Chicago Ave
Registration Here:
INUSA Conference Package ($119)
Includes Friday conference sessions, film festival and brunch
Friday Conference Sessions ($89)
Chicago River Cruise
IN Mini Film Fest ($19)
Chicago River Cruise ($89)
Farewell Brunch ($29)
Book Room at the Drake