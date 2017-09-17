Chicago Hosts Ireland Network USA 5th Annual National Conference

Ireland Network USA will host all of the IN chapters across the USA and interested parties at the Drake Hotel in Chicago from September 14th through September 17th, 2017.



Those who attend can network with INUSA members from across the United States, attend social events which include a river cruise, film festival and a networking dinner. Speakers and panels on topics on business, the arts and culture will be held as well.



Agenda:

Thursday, September 14th



6:30 pm - 9:30 pm



Welcome Reception



Hosted by Deborah Ryder and Simon and Rachel McCormac



Location Given Upon Registration



Welcome Comments By James Sheehan, President, IN Chicago





Friday September 15th



8:30 a.m.



INUSA17 Conference Registration Drake Hotel



140 East Walton Place



9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m



INUSA Plenary Session



Welcome to Chicago - Consul General Brian O'Brien



INUSA Roll Call



"Who is Irish America?" with Liam Kennedy Director Clinton School for American Studies at UCD



INUSA Conversation with Senator Billy Lawless



Keynote Speaker



12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.



INUSA Networking Lunch



1:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.



INUSA Workshops



7:00 p.m - 9:00 p.m.



Chicago River Cruise Hosted by IN Chicago



Saturday September 16th



12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



INUSA Mini Film Festival







Sunday September, 17th



10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m.



INUSA 17 Farewell Brunch at the Farmhouse | 228 W Chicago Ave



Registration Here:



INUSA Conference Package ($119)

Includes Friday conference sessions, film festival and brunch



Friday Conference Sessions ($89)



Chicago River Cruise



IN Mini Film Fest ($19)



Chicago River Cruise ($89)



Farewell Brunch ($29)



Book Room at the Drake