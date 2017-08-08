Milwaukee Irish Fest Announces 2017 Gate Promotions

Guests can take advantage of great ways to save everyday



MILWAUKEE, Wis. (August 8, 2017) –Milwaukee Irish Fest is excited to announce the festival’s 2017 gate promotions. Guests can take advantage of discounted or free admission throughout the festival, which runs August 17-20 at Henry W. Maier Festival Park.



“Our mission is to share Celtic culture and heritage with the community, and in doing so we are committed to ensuring that the festival is affordable for everyone,” said Catherine Ward, interim executive director of CelticMKE, home of Milwaukee Irish Fest. “Our gate promotions this year offer up nine great ways to save all weekend long!”



2017 gate promotions include:

Children’s Discount – Kids ages 12 and under are always free

Senior Citizens’ Discount – Seniors (60+) get $15 admission (regularly $20)

$5 Thursday – $5 general admission on Thursday, Aug. 17, including Gaelic Storm’s special Throwback Thursday performance

Thursday Promotion – Free admission with a donation of school supplies for Hope House on Thursday, Aug. 17

Half Price Friday - $10 general admission on Friday, Aug. 18

Arthritis Foundation Run/Walk to Milwaukee Irish Fest - Register for the 2017 Run/Walk to Milwaukee Irish Fest and receive admission before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19

College Day – College students receive $3 off general admission with a valid student ID between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20

Military Day – Free admission for active, reserve, retired and guard military personnel plus one guest with valid military ID on Sunday, Aug. 20

Fests Feed Milwaukee – Anyone donating a non-perishable food item by 11 a.m. Sunday will receive free admission to the festival. Patrons are welcome to attend the Liturgy for Peace and Justice and will receive free admission to the festival immediately following the service. Those donating food who choose not to attend the service will receive a hand stamp valid for free entry at any time that day during regular festival hours (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.).



Two-Day Passes for Saturday and Sunday are also available and can be purchased online for only $30. To purchase advance tickets and to learn about special partner promotions and discounts, visit www.IrishFest.com.



General admission for the festival is $20, $15 for seniors 60+ and free for kids 12 and under.



About Milwaukee Irish Fest

Milwaukee Irish Fest is the world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture. The four-day festival showcases more than 100 entertainment acts on 17 stages at Henry W. Maier Festival Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront. The annual festival occurs every third weekend in August. The 37th annual Milwaukee Irish Fest takes place August 17 to 20, 2017.



Milwaukee Irish Fest is proudly presented by CelticMKE, a non-profit organization dedicated to igniting a love of Celtic culture in all people. With the help of more than 4,000 volunteers, CelticMKE and Milwaukee Irish Fest promote Celtic music, dance, drama, sports, culture, children’s activities and genealogy through the annual festival, as well as year-round programming. For more information, visit www.CelticMKE.com