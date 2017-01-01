Abner Brown's Barbershop Musically Inclined

Dublin, Ireland – Abner Brown Barbershop has become one of the main and most interesting music venues in Ireland. The short-documentary “More than a Barbershop” tells the story of this famous Dublin barbershop, where renowned international bands and musicians have performed.



Recently awarded “Best short-documentary” in the 2016 Sunnyside Film Festival in New York City as well as a Jury Award at the Chicago Irish Film Festival 2017, it features “Abner Browns”, a Dublin barbershop nominated for the 2016 “Irish Live Music Venue of the Year Awards”.



Continuing our successful run, we have been selected to take part in Asia’s largest Music and Film Festival, the "Jecheon International Music & Film Festival" in Korea, hosting around 30,000 people over 6 days, screening over 100 films from all over the world and hosting about 30 live concerts.



“More than a Barbershop”, the only Irish film nominated to take part in one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia, is included in the same program as the Oscars nominated film 'Joe's Violin', and Sundance Award winning documentary 'Rumble: The Indias who rocked the world' amongst many other award winning films and shorts from all over the world.



“1844 Times Projects” has created a documentary which captures what is happening in this small corner of Dublin. The idea of featuring concerts in a barbershop would be crazy, but in here it becomes real, friendly and open to everyone. Hundreds of acts have already performed at Abner Brown, such as Ash, Gavin Glass, Duke Special, David Geraghty (of Bell X1 fame), Molly Sterling, Mundy, The Hot Sprockets and many more. Even Michael Stipe, REM singer, was a visitor to this alternative spot last time he was in Dublin. “More than a Barbershop” tells how a passion for music turned a local old-school barbershop into an icon of the Irish music scene.



Dave Judge (Barber / Owner of Abner Brown Barbershop): “It just exploded on the Irish music scene, I can’t believe what’s happening. I have gone from being a barber into… well, they keep telling me I am one of the main promoters around town now”.

Aaron Bayham (Co-Chairman 2016 Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival): "An intimate look at a really unique place".

Sherry Gamlin (Festival Director of Sunnyside Shorts Film Festival – New York): “It is a wonderful documentary. Original. Humorous”.

Jude Blackburn (Director of Chicago Irish Film Festival): “It is such a wonderful story of a special place and its contribution to music”.



