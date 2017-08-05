James B Sloan Wake 3 to 8pm Thursday 8-10

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of a great Irishman, James B. Sloan, of Lake Forest, IL.



Jim died Saturday, August 5, 2017 of an undisclosed illness.



One of Jim's passions was Irish music and Irish history. He supported Irish musicians and those who led Irish music schools, with funding for many various projects.



He supported author, Michael Hogan, and he work on the San Patricios, and brought him to Chicago to speak about the San Patricios on several occasions.



Jim was celebrated as the Person of the Year for his life achievements just a couple of years ago at the annual Irish Books, Arts, and Music Celebration, (iBAM!).

A gifted trial lawyer in the field of antitrust, James participated in a large number of commercial cases of almost every type in the 54 years of his practice in the state and federal courts.



He served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois from 1962-64 trying federal jury criminal cases.



After his time with the U.S. Attorney's Office, he founded the firm of Sloan and Associates P.C. in 1964, engaging primarily in civil trial litigation but also trying a number of Federal criminal cases and eventually began trying antitrust price fixing cases.



In 1987 he joined the firm of Pedersen and Houpt specializing in commercial litigation and antitrust price fixing.



He served as co-chairman of the Illinois Attorney General's Transition team in 1982 and thereafter served as Illinois Special Assistant Attorney General during the period 1983-90.



In 2008 he resumed his practice as Sloan and Associates P.C. with offices in Chicago and Lake Forest.



He was Chairman of the Former Assistant United States Attorneys for the Northern District of Illinois and hosted an annual reunion of Former Assistants in Chicago.



He received his undergraduate A.B. degree from Loyola University of Chicago in 1957 and his J.D. law degree from Loyola Law School of Chicago in 1962.



He was a member of the Federal, Seventh Circuit, Illinois and Chicago Bar associations.

Dedication and Contribution to the Field of Antitrust

In his long trial career he was counsel of record in numerous federal commercial cases including the following multi-district class action antitrust cases:



The Tetracycline Drug Price Fixing Case (NY City);

The Sugar Antitrust Price Fixing Case (San Francisco);

The Folding Cartons Price Fixing Case (Chicago);

The Corrugated Price Fixing Case (Houston);

The Ocean Shipping Price Fixing Case (NY City);

The Fine Paper Antitrust Case (Philadelphia);

The Com Derivatives Antitrust Case (Newark);

The Industrial Gas Antitrust Case (Chicago);

The Glass Container Antitrust Case (Chicago);

The Records and Tapes Antitrust Case (Chicago);

The Brand Name Prescription Drugs Antitrust Case (Chicago);

The Fructose Antitrust Case (Peoria);

The Isostatic Graphite Antitrust Case ({Philadelphia);

The Auto Paint Antitrust Case (Pittsburg);

The Publication Paper Antitrust Case (Hartford);

The Refined Petroleum Products Antitrust Case (Houston);

The Ductile Iron Pipe Fittings Case (Trenton);

The Cast Iron Soil Pipe Case (Chattanooga).



He testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on proposed antitrust legislation. He has been a member of Antitrust Committees of local and national Bar Associations. He has been a lecturer to State Court Judges at the National Judicial College and has authored and published articles recommending improvements in the administration of justice in the Federal Courts.



He was one of the founders of the Loyola Law School of Chicago Institute for Consumer Antitrust Studies which was originally funded by a grant from a settlement fund in one of his class actions.



In 2003 he served as Co-Chairman of the Illinois Attorney General's Task Force on Prescription Drug Pricing and co-authored an extensive report on prescription drugs.