61st Annual Musky Jamboree 8-13 Boulder Junction

August 13 is the 61st Annual Musky Jamboree and McGann's Cafe in Boulder Junction Wisconsin will be featuring Live music  from noon to 2pm with Sheila Shigley and Blaine McQuinn performing fiery dance tunes and historic Celtic ballads.

The event takes place downtown from 9am-4pm for a car show, over 150 art & craft booths, food booths, kids casting contest, flea market, live entertainment and more.

McGann's Pub is at 5461 Park St. Boulder Junction, WI 54512
(715)385-3200

On September 13 McGann's will be celebrating our 8th Anniversary and hosting a halfway to St. Patrick's Day Party 3pm to 5pm with Celtic music provided by the O'Bros.

 

September is a great time to visit the Northwoods to enjoy the Fall Colors.

Come on in and say hello to owner, Denny McGann and his crew!

About McGann's

McGann’s Café and Wine Bar has been a labor of love for the McGann family, who decided after 24 years of vacationing in the Northwoods to build a new home and business in downtown Boulder Junction, WI. McGann’s Café and Wine Bar opened October 5, 2009 and offers and inviting relaxed atmosphere with comfortable table and bar seating, cozy stoned fireplace and large outdoor patio seating.

McGann’s Café features and extensive wine and beer list with over 30 select domestic and imported wines as well as a nice variety of domestic, imported and popular Wisconsin and Mid-Western craft beers. Pizza and appetizers are available.  Complementary High Speed WIFI access is available, along with High-Definition TV’s for sports events.

Hours:
Closed Monday
Tuesday-Friday 5:00PM till close.
Saturday and Sunday, Call for Seasonal Weekend hours
Serving Lunch, Appetizers, “Homemade” Sandwiches, Pizza, Seasonal Soup and Chili.
Warm and friendly North Woods atmosphere serving Wine, Beer and Snacks.

FREE WIFI!

 

