Milwaukee: Executive Director Wanted

Executive Director Position

The Executive Director position reports to the Board of Directors, and often leads the staff, operating independently.

The Executive Director must be able to apply principles of logical and critical thinking to a wide range of intellectual and practical situations. Like any business manager, the Executive Director is responsible for addressing a wide range of situations (large and small, strategic and tactical, simple and highly complex). This position requires highly developed interpersonal skills, including an ability to relate to many individuals using leadership strength and sound personal judgment. The Executive Director has the distinct honor of overseeing the 150 year-round volunteers and nearly 4,000 volunteers during the festival.

It is essential that the Executive Director be committed to the belief that all things are possible and have a commitment to the future growth and enhancement of CelticMKE.

About the Opportunity

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Executive Director will develop deep knowledge of the organization, core programs, operations, and business plans. This role will have overall strategic and operational responsibility for the staff, programs, expansion, and execution of the mission and vision of CelticMKE.

The Executive Director demonstrates organizational leadership and passion by engaging, inspiring and motivating paid and volunteer staff to achieve organizational goals; creating a culture that is creative, engaging, exciting and fun.

The Executive Director is the face of the organization and is responsible for establishing and maintaining sustainable, robust relationships with government and cultural officials across the domestic and international communities in which we operate. This involves public speaking plus hosting and interacting with prominent leaders.

Responsibilities

• In conjunction with the board of directors, is responsible for development, implementation and enhancement of the organizational strategic plan.
• Executive coordination and oversight of Irish Fest and all other year-round events and programming.
• Cultivating, engaging, and supporting the board of directors. Serve as an ex-officio member of board committees and select standing committees.
• Responsible for all aspects of fund development; including planned giving, cultivating relationships with existing and potential sponsors and donors, and grants.
• Administration and management of all operations; including building operations and maintaining the records and documents of the organization.
• Responsible for staff on-boarding, coaching, training, development, performance reviews, and salary administration; provides oversight and direction of paid and volunteer staff.
• Fiscal management including development and management of annual budget and financial reporting to the board; holding all budget owners accountable for achieving budget objectives.
• Responsible for strengthening and promoting the CelticMKE brands, including Milwaukee Irish Fest, through marketing and public relations administration, and acting as primary spokesperson for the organization.

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree in business, event management, fund development, or related field. A post-graduate degree in a business-related field is beneficial.
• 10+ years of management experience.
• 5+ years of non-profit experience required; volunteer-based organization preferred.
• Experience working with a board of directors; including board development and cultivating relationships. Prior service on boards is preferred.
• Fund raising experience required; grant writing experience preferred.
• Event planning and management experience preferred.
• Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 20% of the time.

How to Apply

Apply online by submitting your cover letter and resume.
• The application deadline is August 25, 2017.
• No phone calls or in-person applications.

 

 

