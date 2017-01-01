Home The News Spotlight on Northwest Side Heroes

Spotlight on Northwest Side Heroes

Cliff Carlson
LOCAL WRITER SPOTLIGHTS NORTHWEST SIDE HEROES

Over the past year, Nora Kerr, writer and owner of Memoir for Me, has been featuring stories on local heroes as nominated by their neighbors on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The project, Northwest Side Heroes, is a joint collaboration with local chambers of commerce (Jefferson Park, Gladstone Park, and the Six Corners Association) as well as the 45th Ward to celebrate the stories of people who personify what it means to be a good neighbor.

“I often work with North Shore families for my business and wanted to tell the stories of the people in my neighborhood,” said Kerr, who lives in Jefferson Park. “I love the diversity of the people who have been nominated. It’s been a fun collaboration at a time when we all need some feel-good stories about the people of Chicago.”

The most recent hero, Tony Passero, is the artist behind many of the murals and outdoor art installations that adorn the Northwest Side. While some local residents are familiar with Passero, Kerr believes that shining a spotlight on stories such as these offers residents a way to publicly rally and support each other—which is something that happens every time she shares one of the stories to her Facebook page.

Link to Heroe's Stories
Past heroes include:

Lt. John Garrido, Community organizer and animal hero

Steve Reardon – Past president of the Forest Glen Community Club

Jim Macdonald – Advocate and leader for Gompers Park and North Mayfair Improvement Association

Michele Taylor – President of the Local School Council for Prussing Elementary

Tai Goodrich – local mom and owner of a Beautification Transformation by Tai, which brings beauty service to stay-at-home moms

Russ Gremel – longtime volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America and recent donor of $2M to the Illinois Audubon Society.

Stay updated on future spotlights and information on how to nominate heroes for 2018 by following Memoir for Me on Facebook or signing up for MfM monthly newsletters.

About Nora and Memoir for Me: Nora is the owner of local business Memoir for Me, and produces life storybooks and videos through personal interviews to preserve the stories worth saving.


 

July 2017

