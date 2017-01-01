Home Out and About Midwest Michigan Detroit: Music From the Lost Continent

Detroit: Music From the Lost Continent

Music from the Lost Continent and and other small land masses
Wednesday, July 26th at 8 pm, doors open at 7:30 pm

The Gaelic League of Detroit
2068 Michigan Avenue
Detroit, MI 48216

$15 at the door

Phone 313 537-3489 for further information
Phone 313 537-3489 for further information

MUSIC FROM THE LOST CONTINENT: CD LAUNCH

Individually respected on both sides of the Atlantic, together Jesse and Seán form one of the finest duets in traditional music. Their recording, Music From the Lost Continent, is "a bona fide cracker" and "an amazingly rich and nuanced album" (The Irish Echo.) However, praise ("elegant," "soulful," "magic"), no matter how richly deserved, is limited in its ability to convey the experience of what they do.

JESSE SMITH grew up in Baltimore, immersed in the Irish music tradition of that city. Both parents are musicians, and at an early age, he began studying with renowned fiddler Brendan Mulvihill. He moved to Ireland in 1998 and has played traditional music there for almost 20 years, attaining an admirable level of competence, skill and artistic judgement. His fiddle playing is understated and tasteful. An interest in the Irish music of the 78rpm era is seen in his choice of material, and performances always include classics from the repertoires of the great County Sligo fiddle trinity: Michael Coleman, James Morrison and Paddy Killoran. He has recorded a number of fine CDs, including the solo fiddle release "Jigs And Reels", "The Rookery" with piper Emmett Gill, and "Music Of The Lost Continent" with Sean Gavin & John Blake.

SEAN GAVIN’s playing on the flute, whistle and uilleann pipes reflects his lifelong love for Irish traditional music. Growing up in Detroit, he was first encouraged to play by his father, Clare-born fiddler Mick Gavin. He tried a variety of instruments before finally settling on the flute at the age of eleven with the help of teacher Leo Mac Namara, a native of County Clare. Soon after that he began learning the uilleann pipes, studying with Al Purcell, himself once a student of the famed Dublin pipe maker and master piper Leo Rowsome. In more recent years Sean has been fortunate enough to cultivated a close friendship with Sligo-born flute legend Kevin Henry and others of the older generation of Irish musicians in Chicago, where he now lives. He enjoys teaching and performing throughout North America and Ireland and can be heard performing regularly with traditional bands Bua and Teada.

Multi-instrumentalist MICHAEL GAVIN will join Seán and Jesse in Detroit on bouzouki.

Michael has been playing fiddle for over 20 years, and grew up in an environment rich in traditional music. He is also an accomplished bouzouki and guitar player and singer. His father, Clare-born fiddle player Mick Gavin, taught him from an early age. In addition to playing with his father and his brother Seán, Michael has performed with the Crossroads Ceili Band and other groups around Southeast Michigan, and has shared the stage with such greats as Liz Carroll, Kevin Burke, and Ashley MacIsaac.

 

 

July 2017

Delicious