Great Music by Shannon Nesbitt Morrison oh My!

Fiddler and original member of Celtic Woman, Mariead Nesbitt just released her traditional Irish album recorded with her Family called 'The Devil's Bit Sessions'

Grammy Nominated Violinist Máiréad Nesbitt’s latest endeavor comes straight from her home where she grew up in Co. Tipperary, Ireland. Máiréad has gone back to her roots and has created this unique live album experience with her entire family. Devil’s Bit Sessions was recorded over a weekend in a “seisun,” a traditional Irish Music session, in the Nesbitt Family’s home at the foot of Devil’s Bit Mountain. Buy Here!



Originally from the Scottish Hebrides Isle of Benbecula, the Celtic pop band COAST has released their first cd in the US called 'Windmills in the Sky'

Founded by singer songwriter Paul Eastham the band's music has a character and style that has been shaped by the dramatic landscapes and cultural aspects of where they grew up or, their roots.

See the video for the song 'River' & get the cd



SACRED EARTH is Irish Accordian master and music producer, Sharon Shannon’s, first new studio album in 3 years and her 10th studio album to date. Sharon Shannon is a musician who likes to surprise. While best known for her arrangements of traditional Irish tunes and Irish-influenced compositions, she’s always been eager to explore new styles.



There are Irish influences here of course but these are cheerfully mixed in with often unexpected styles from around the world, including for the first time, Africa; Sharon has perfectly mastered an African/Irish crossover. But Sacred Earth is more than this: it contains multiple musical elements from the around the world along with the Shetland Fiddle Tradition, Hip Hop, Country and Blues that all combine to make this album a ground-breaker in many ways. SACRED EARTH is available Here! Also available at Celtic Collections is the 50th Anniversary multiple cd of The Wolfetones and other great albums by multiple Irish artists including The High Kings and Celtic Woman.



The Go Set are a Celtic Rock band from Australia who are releasing their first ever cd here in the US on August 5th called 'One Fine Day'

Combining the musical elements of the bagpipes, accordion, mandolin and with distorted punk guitars and a rock n roll ethos, The Go Set created a sound and direction all its own. The Go Set is coming in from Australia to appear at the Dublin Ohio Irish Festival on August 4th and 5th schedule

‘One Fine Day’ will be out in the US on August 4th, 2017 pre-order the cd The first single from the album is ‘Drums of Chelsea’ see the video



Find Your Way Home, an Irish Musical Drama hits Albany, Boston & NYC

After opening to rave reviews in Dublin, Ireland, FIND YOUR WAY HOME (An Irish Musical) is making its American debut. Written by Jeff Strange and Jimmy Kelly, two Albany, NY musicians well known on the Irish Music scene, the show has been in development for the past eight years. A true labor of love from both sides of the Atlantic, FIND YOUR WAY HOME is set in post-famine and pre-uprising Ireland and follows an Irish family as they encounter unexpected tragedies and joys in the face of economic hardship The play features 17 original songs, many of them in the Irish idiom. "But there are scenes where it comes to America," Kelly said. "There are Appalachian influences, blues influences, and American pop musical influences.”

FIND YOUR WAY HOME will debut in the US at the Palace Theatre in Albany, NY, July 17th, Boston on July 20th at the Hancock Theatre and NYC on July 25th at Symphony Space. For tickets and further information Find Your Way Home trailer:



Last but never, ever, the least! A new Van Morrison album out in early september called ''Roll With The Punches'

Van Morrison’s 37th studio album - sees him simultaneously hand-picking a selection of rhythm and blues classics (by the likes of Bo Diddley, Mose Allison, Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Lightnin’ Hopkins among others) and recording a set of new self-written songs. It’s an album that features raw, intimate interpretations of some of the cornerstones of rock’n’roll alongside five new numbers by one of our most consistently brilliant recording artists. But the first single 'Bring it on Home to Me' is available now