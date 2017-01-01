Mayo War Memorial Unveiled by Taoiseach

On Sunday June 25th in the village of Straide, Co. Mayo, a War Memorial was unveiled by the former Taoiseach Mr Enda Kenny TD. This was preceded by a short parade up to the Memorial.



Those who took part in the parade included a Piper, the American Legion, the Ex-servicemen and Women’s Association, Ballina Comrades of the Great War and Members of the Straide and District War Memorial Association.



The Master of Ceremonies was John Reid, Chairman of Straide and District War Memorial Association. The unveiling was followed by the laying of a White Cross, prayers, poetry and song. A lament was played before a total of 8 wreaths were laid. The principle wreath layer was Mr Enda Kenny TD while other wreath layers included Cllr. Michael Kilcoyne, Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District, Mr Eamonn Walsh of O.N.E. and Mr Ron Howko on behalf of the American Legion. 5 American soldiers are included on the Memorial including

PFC James J.O’Brien – 13th Armoured Regt. 1st Armoured Division who was a recipient of the Purple Heart.



The audience of 300 people witnessed the lowering and raising of the tri-colour while the Foxford Brass and Reed Band played the Last Post, Reveille and National Anthem



Among those who attended were the former Taoiseach Mr Enda Kenny TD, Dara Calleary TD, Senator Michelle Mulherin, Senator John O’Mahony, Cathaoirleach

Mr Michael Kilcoyne, Councillors, Henry Kenny, Neil Cruise, Blackie Gavin, Al McDonnell, Martin McLoughlin and Patsy O’Brien. Mr Peter Hynes CEO of Mayo County Council and Colonel John Tolan were also in attendance.



Refreshments were served in the nearby community centre which was also the venue for a World War 1 and World War 2 Exhibition. This Exhibition is open and free for the public for the next 2 weeks. This brought to an end a poignant but yet enjoyable day.



“ALL GAVE SOME, SOME GAVE ALL”

Ar dheis De go Raibh a N-anamacha



