A Couple of Great Sessions

Commissioner, Bridget Gainer, 10th District, took time out to meet with Ireland's Taoiseach; Enda Kenny (left) on his recent visit to Chicago, and just before his term at Taoiseach ended. Actor Colin Farrell was also on hand, along with Bridget's father, Bill Gainer (right). Look for a story on Bridget in a future edition of Irish American News!





Pictured at the last session in June on a Thursday night at the Irish American Heritage Center are (l tor): Gene Cooney, Mike Houlihan, Session leader John Williams, and a young man who joined the open session.



The session follows the taping of the Irish radio program, The Craic with Cooney and Houli. The taping of the program is open to the public on Thursdays from 6-7pm, in the Fifth Province Pub at the Center, and airs on Saturdays from 8-9pm on WSBC 1240 AM.

You're Invited!

If you have pics with names that you have taken at Irish events around Chicago, we invite you to send them to us at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it and they will probably be posted on our site.