ShawChicago Honors Jay Tunney At Gala

ShawChicago honored Jay Tunney at annual gala, Shaw’s Speakeasy. The gala took place on May 19th at the Casino, 195 E. Delaware Place and gifted Jay R. Tunney with the Bernie Award for his unending support of ShawChicago’s work. The Bernie Award is given to individuals who have provided distinguished support in promoting the words and works of George Bernard Shaw in Chicago and around the world.



Gala attendees came from the Chicago area and Canada. Actors present included SNL alum Tim Kazurinsky, Broadway actress Marcia Watkins Kazurinsky, Chicago Shakespeare Theater actor Lydia Berger Gray, and others who have performed at ShawChicago and many other venues. At an evening of 1920s and gender-bent attire, arrivals enjoyed a complimentary happy hour of wine and oer d’oeuvres, courtesy of wine proprietor Phoebe Snowe of Taste Food And Wine, and live jazz. Dinner included wine, a first course of lobster bisque, an entrée of beef wellington with sauce perigourdine, and a dessert of baked Alaska. Jay Tunney was honored for his service to ShawChicago and the legacy of Shaw with the Bernie Award. This was followed by an excerpt from Shaw’s novel, Cashel Byron’s Profession.



"ShawChicago is unique," said Tunney in his acceptance speech. "It's one of the few companies in the world focused on Shaw and its the oldest Shaw-focused theater in the United States."



photos Dakota Sillyman



www.shawchicago.org