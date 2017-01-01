Home Performing Arts Theater ShawChicago Honors Jay Tunney At Gala

ShawChicago Honors Jay Tunney At Gala

E-mail Print PDF

ShawChicago honored Jay Tunney at annual gala, Shaw’s Speakeasy. The gala took place on May 19th at the Casino, 195 E. Delaware Place and gifted Jay R. Tunney with the Bernie Award for his unending support of ShawChicago’s work. The Bernie Award is given to individuals who have provided distinguished support in promoting the words and works of George Bernard Shaw in Chicago and around the world.

Gala attendees came from the Chicago area and Canada. Actors present included SNL alum Tim Kazurinsky, Broadway actress Marcia Watkins Kazurinsky, Chicago Shakespeare Theater actor Lydia Berger Gray, and others who have performed at ShawChicago and many other venues. At an evening of 1920s and gender-bent attire, arrivals enjoyed a complimentary happy hour of wine and oer d’oeuvres, courtesy of wine proprietor Phoebe Snowe of Taste Food And Wine, and live jazz. Dinner included wine, a first course of lobster bisque, an entrée of beef wellington with sauce perigourdine, and a dessert of baked Alaska. Jay Tunney was honored for his service to ShawChicago and the legacy of Shaw with the Bernie Award. This was followed by an excerpt from Shaw’s novel, Cashel Byron’s Profession.

"ShawChicago is unique," said Tunney in his acceptance speech. "It's one of the few companies in the world focused on Shaw and its the oldest Shaw-focused theater in the United States."

photos Dakota Sillyman

www.shawchicago.org

 

To Be Shown at iBAM! 2017 October 28-29

In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America

Micheline Skeffington at iBAM! Oct 28-29

Micheline Skeffington at iBAM! Oct 28-29 in Literary Salon at Heritage Center

2017 June

May 2017

Subscribe to IAN Eblasts

Keep informed of Irish Events in the Midwest

SHARE!

Delicious

Who's Online

We have 622 guests online

Ad and Other Payments

Paying For
Instructions

Shop Irish!

ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Levin & Perconti
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CAREGIVERS
Aishling Companion Homecare
CATERERS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
Unforgettable Edibles
CHARITABLE ORG
Mercy Home
Chgo Irish Immigrant Support
CAULKING & SEALING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHIMNEY REPAIR
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHOIR
Irish Heritage Singers
CORNED BEEF/FULL BREAKFAST
Harrington's Catering & Deli
COTTAGE RENTAL
Connemara Cottage
Ann @ 773-627-4485
Cosgrove Cottage
Cottage Mary Rose
Dingle Cottage: 312-399-8793
Gurtenard Hse - Listowel Co Kerry
Ireland Family Vacations
CREMATION URNS
Steve Shannon Collection
CRUISES
Andy Cooney
CULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS
Chicago Gaelic Park
iBAM!
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Irish Am Society Co Will
Irish Heritage Singers
DANCE SCHOOLS
McNulty School of Dance
Trinity Irish Dance
ENTERTAINERS
Chicalba Bagpiping
Green Meadow Boys
Harpist Lillian Reasor
847-658-2133
Paddy Homan
The Larkin Brothers
Catherine O'Connell
Joe McShane
Singer Sharon McAteer
St Stephens Green
FESTIVALS
Arlington Heights
Cleveland
Dublin
IAHC
Kansas City
Milwaukee
FINANCIAL PLANNER
Corrigan Financial
FLORIST
Garland Flowers
FULL IRISH BREAKFAST MEATS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
FUNERAL HOMES
Blake-Lamb
Gibbon's Funeral Homes
Roberty J Sheehy & Sons
Maher Funeral Home
GAELIC YOUTH FOOTBALL
773-719-2847 Jerry
GARBAGE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
GOLF COURSES
Palos Golf
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Laura Coyle 773-343-7268
GROCERIES/MEAT
Harrington's Catering & Deli
O'Connor's Market
Winston's
HOME CARE
Aishling Companion Homecare
HOTELS
The Irish Cottage 1 866 CU-IRISH
HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTANT
James Fitzgerald
IMMIGRATION SERVICES
Chicago Irish Immigration
IMPORT SHOPS
Celtica Gifts 773-784-7712
Celtic Home and Hearth
Donegal Imports
Gaelic Imports
Irish Shop
Rampant Lion
INSURANCE
American Family-Joan McKee
JEWELERS
H. Watson
MUSIC
Rampant Lion
MUSIC SCHOOLS
Chgo Academy of Piping/Drumming
Irish Music School of Chgo
MYSTERY SHOPPER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
PARTY PLANNERS
That Special Event
PENNY WHISTLES
Michael Burke
PHYSICAL THERAPY
SPORTS-ORTHOPEDIC
Athletex
PLASTERING
William McNulty & Son
708-386-2951
PUB/RESTAURANT RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar
PUBS & RESTAURANTS
Ambassador Public House
Ashford House
The Celtic Knot
Clancy's Pizza Pub
Corcorans
Emerald Loop
Fifth Province
The Galway Arms
Kitty O'Shea's
Lizzie McNeill's
Lucky Grill
Nine Irish Brothers
Peggy Kinnanes
Red Apple Buffet
Six Penny Bit
Vaughan's Pub
REALTORS
Baird & Warner - Tara Riley
Koenig & Strey
Patrick Carney
Mary Ellen Considine  773-769-2500
RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
SPORTS CLUBS
Chgo Celtic Soccer Club
stbrigids.chicago.gaa.ie
ST PATRICK'S DAY
St Patrick's Day Parade
SWEATERS
Anne's Irish Knits
TABLE RUNNERS
All 32 Counties
TELEVISION-CABLE
Irish Journal 708-366-4665
THEATRE
Late Nite Catechism
TRAVEL /TOURS
BestIrishTours.com
Country Travel Discoveries
Gadabout Travel
Harp & Eagle Tours
TREE SERVICE
Ken's 773-600-6443 
TUCKPOINTING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
VACATION RENTALS
Dingle Cottage
Cork - Cottage from $450 weekly
Don at 608-274-1180
WASTE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
WEBSITE BUILD/MAINTAIN
The Lavery Company
WEDDING PLANNER
That Special Event
WEDDING VENUES
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Palos Country Club
WOOD FLOOR SPECIALIST
The Sexton Group
Delicious