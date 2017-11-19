Hurling at Fenway Today and Again November 19

Ireland’s Top Hurlers and Championship Teams, Fenway Sports Management, AIG and City of Boston to Celebrate the Return of Hurling to Fenway Park and Reveal Details for November’s AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival

City of Boston, FSM, AIG, GPA and GAA officials to reveal competing teams and hurlers will perform a skills demonstration for highly-anticipated November 19 doubleheader at iconic Fenway Park



WHAT: Official launch of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, bringing the world’s fastest game on grass back to Fenway Park. The City of Boston, along with World Class Hurlers and executives from FSM, AIG, Gaelic Players Association (GPA), and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA), will hold a special ceremony at Fenway Park to announce details for the return of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival to Fenway Park this November. At the event, hurlers will showcase their skills and demonstrate the ancient Gaelic game.



Building on the success of the inaugural match in 2015, this year’s event will be a doubleheader featuring the world’s top Hurling teams at Fenway Park on Sunday, November 19, 2017, marking second time in three years the sport will play in the iconic park after an absence of over 60 years. The highlight will be the clash of the 2 champion Irish teams from 2016. Tickets for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival will go on sale on Thursday, June 29 at noon ET on www.redsox.com/hurling.



WHO: Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy

Fenway Sports Management Managing Director Mark Lev

City of Boston Director of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment Amy Yandle

AIG Boston Managing Director Tom Allen

Gaelic Players Association Chief Executive Officer Dermot Earley

US Gaelic Athletic Association Vice Chair Bernie Connaughton

Hurlers from the four competing teams



WHEN: Tuesday, June 27

Event begins: 11:00 a.m.



WHERE: Warning track by “Canvas Alley,” Fenway Park, 4 Yawkey Way, Boston,

Media in attendance must show credentials from their respective outlet to gain entry.



WHY: The sport of hurling, often considered the world’s oldest field game, combines agility, strength and intensity to make it one of the fastest paced games played. Two years ago, Dublin and Galway engaged in an intense and memorable match, with Galway coming from behind to edge Dublin, 50-47, in the highly-charged exhibition at Fenway.