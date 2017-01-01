Fenway Hurling Clsssic - Fest Doubleheader 11-19

AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival Returns to Fenway Park with a Doubleheader Featuring Elite Teams from Ireland on November 19

World’s “fastest field sport” returns to iconic Fenway Park for second time in three years in doubleheader featuring a rematch of Dublin vs. Galway and a clash of champions with Tipperary vs. Clare;

Tickets on sale June 29 at noon ET at www.redsox.com/hurling



The AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival returns to Fenway Park with a doubleheader featuring four of the most prominent teams in the world on Sunday, November 19. Fenway Sports Management (FSM), American International Group (AIG), the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) and the City of Boston announced today that the sport of hurling will take the pitch at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park for the second time in three years with two games featuring Dublin, Galway, Tipperary and Clare. Tickets for the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival go on sale on Thursday, June 29 at noon ET at www.redsox.com/hurling.



This year’s doubleheader expands upon the memorable one-game hurling exhibition on November 22, 2015, when All-Ireland Finalist Galway came from behind in an intense, hard-fought battle to register a 50-47 triumph over Dublin in the inaugural AIG Fenway Hurling Classic, which marked the first time hurling was played at the historic home of the Boston Red Sox since 1954. This November, Dublin and Galway will hold a rematch of their 2015 battle followed by a clash of champions when Tipperary takes the pitch versus Clare. Among the elite teams on the Emerald Isle, Tipperary is a 27-time All-Ireland senior champion, while Clare is the defending champions of the Division I National Hurling League.



“Nearly 28,000 fans packed Fenway Park and experienced firsthand the excitement of the Ancient Irish warrior sport when hurling returned to the ballpark for the first time in 61 years in 2015 so we’re really looking forward to bringing the fastest game on grass back for two matches this November,” said Mark Lev, Managing Director of Fenway Sports Management. “We are fortunate to have great partners in AIG, the GPA, the GAA and the City of Boston to help bring this exhilarating sport back to Fenway and proud to play host to one of Ireland’s most traditional sports and further our commitment to bringing unique events and experiences to Boston.”



Hurling, believed to be the world’s oldest field game, combines agility, strength and intensity, earning it the reputation as the “fastest game on grass” among its loyal and passionate followers. Title sponsor AIG has been an official sponsor to the Dublin GAA since November 2013 and has been committed to raising the profile of hurling and other Gaelic Games to a broader global audience.



“AIG in Ireland is delighted to be bringing hurling back to the United States in 2017 after a successful 2015 event,” said Declan O’Rourke, General Manager of AIG Ireland. “Hurling is a unique and wonderful part of our culture, played with great passion and skill for thousands of years. It gives us great pride to share our exciting games at the highest level with the people of Boston again in November.”



One of Ireland’s native Gaelic Games, hurling shares a number of similarities to Gaelic football, such as the field and goals. Hurlers use a wooden stick called a hurley to hit a small ball called a sliotar (pronounced slitter) between the opponents’ goalposts either over the crossbar or under the crossbar into a net guarded by a goalkeeper. Similar to 2015, teams will play a modified version of hurling called “Super 11’s,” which reduces the pitch to 11 players and the only way to score is under the crossbar into the net. A goal inside the designated scoring zone is worth three points, while scoring from outside the zone is worth five points.



“After an immensely successful event in 2015, we are delighted that hurling is coming back to Boston and Fenway Park” said GPA Chief Executive Officer Dermot Earley. “Playing our games in iconic sports venues like Fenway Park further promotes the growth and interest of our games in the United States and worldwide. Our players are looking forward to a great doubleheader on the pitch at Fenway this November.”



In addition to the Hurling Classic, AIG and FSM have teamed up to offer attendees a lively Irish festival complete with Irish food, music and dancing. Additional details about the Irish Festival will be continuously posted at the event website. Furthermore, Aer Lingus has signed on as the Official Airline of the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival and will transport the four teams from Ireland to Boston as well as presenting the stream of the doubleheader in November. For more details on the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival and ticket information, please visit www.redsox.com/hurling