Home World Ireland 'Hanna and Me' takes on 100 Years of Ireland-US Connection

'Hanna and Me' takes on 100 Years of Ireland-US Connection

E-mail Print PDF

Micheline Will Appear at iBAM! 2017 - Late October Dates to be announced on www.ibamchicago.com

Irish activist re-creating grandmother's 1917 tour to speak in Chicago about film
(Pictured above) Dr. Micheline Sheehy Skeffington photo byo Joe O'Shaughnessy

During Easter Week 1916, Irish pacifist Francis Sheehy Skeffington was shot without trial by British firing squad. A year later, his widow, Hanna, escaped to the United States under a false passport, giving speeches across the country exposing the truth about her husband's death and Ireland's fight for independence. This year – 100 years later – their granddaughter is bringing the historic tour back to life, shining new light on past and current struggles for justice in Ireland.

Beginning in September, activist Dr. Micheline Sheehy Skeffington, granddaughter of Francis and Hanna, will commemorate the courage of her grandparents with her own US tour and speeches that will document the role her grandmother played in developing Ireland as a nation as well as her own battles for gender equality in today's Ireland. Micheline is scheduled to speak at iBAM! Chicago in late October. Exact dates will be announced Here

It's a fascinating piece of history that deserves to be honored and a remarkable story that deserves to be told. Parts of Micheline’s US tour will be filmed as part of a documentary about the story of the two journeys. "Hanna and Me: Passing on the Flame" will be a thought-provoking film about fighting for human rights from 1917 to 2017 through the lives of one family in Ireland and the support of Irish-Americans. An online fund-raising drive has been started Here to allow a film crew of two to travel with Micheline for two separate weeks.

“Both my grandparents were prominent feminists and Hanna is well known in Ireland for her suffrage activities, but her political career and her contribution to the Irish struggle for independence are largely forgotten, possibly in part because she was a woman. She was to be sidelined by the Sinn Féin political party on her return to Ireland, as were most women," said Micheline, a plant ecologist who recently took early retirement from the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG). "This is why I want to give as much publicity as I can to her epic journey 100 years ago.”

Just as her grandmother did, Micheline will travel by ship to New York, sailing from Britain on August 31st. She will locate Hanna and her 7-year-old son Owen’s (Micheline's father) false names registered at Ellis Island and visit the archive section of Carnegie Hall, where Hanna gave her first speech to a full Hall on January 6th, 1917. She will then visit and speak in other larger cities that Hanna spoke in, including Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, Seattle and San Francisco, as well as smaller cities, such as Butte, Montana, where Hanna was given huge hospitality and residents there still have a collective memory of her visit. 

Photo: Frank and Hanna Sheehy Skeffington on their wedding day. (It was unusual for a woman to be educated so wearing a graduation gown was significant and a sign of pride. Frank wore his in solidarity. They also joined their names together as a symbol of equality. Thus, Frank Skeffington and Hanna Sheehy became Frank and Hanna Sheehy Skeffington. (NOT hyphenated)

Micheline is well known in Ireland for her own stand against authority, having won a landmark gender discrimination case in 2014 against her former employer, for lack of promotion. She subsequently donated her €70,000 award to five other women who are currently embattled in similar gender discrimination cases against the university. 
“My grandparents inspired me to take the case," said Micheline. "It is their legacy and the knowledge that Hanna went to jail and was on hunger strike in the fight for women’s right to vote that kept me going through the twists and turns of my five-year case."

During Hanna's 18-month tour, she gave around 250 speeches in 21 states and filled venues such as 8,000-capacity Dreamland Auditorium in San Francisco in addition to Carnegie Hall. She was the only Irish representative to meet President Woodrow Wilson to argue Ireland’s case for Independence. The British did all they could to silence her during her trip and even tried to abduct her to Canada. On her return to Ireland, Hanna was arrested and imprisoned by the British government.

John Devoy, head of the Friends of Irish Freedom in the United States, which funded and supported most of Hanna's tour, wrote in the Gaelic American that “Mrs. Skeffington has done more real good to the cause of Ireland during her short stay in America than all the Irish orators and writers...[over] the past twenty-five years.”

Micheline, who spoke at two official events in Ireland last year commemorating the centenary of her grandfather's death, will speak to Irish-American and feminist groups about her grandparents, using illustrations from family archives and tracing the development of their thinking through their family experiences and education. As well as ardent feminists, Frank, as he was known, and Hanna were highly principled regarding nationalism and pacifism, both being jailed for their political activism.

Micheline will connect her grandparents' struggles for justice to her own fight for equality, which is ongoing. NUIG has the lowest promotion rate of women to senior positions of all the universities in Ireland – and Irish universities have the second-worst promotion rate of women in all of Europe. Only Malta has a poorer record of promoting women and it has only one university.

Micheline will arrive in Brooklyn on the RMS Queen Mary 2  at 7am on Sept. 7 and will visit Carnegie Hall on Sept. 8. From there, she will travel to Connecticut; Boston;  Albany, N.Y.; St. Louis; Chicago; Butte, Mont.; Milwaukee; Seattle; and San Francisco. She will also be keynote speaker for the American Conference for Irish Studies (ACIS) in Bangor, Maine, and a branch of the World Affairs Council (SECWAC).

Micheline Sheehy Skeffington is available to speak to Irish-American and human rights organizations as well as to associations and groups with an interest in history and women's rights. For more information or to book Micheline as a speaker, please contact Rose Foley, press assistant, at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Additional details are on Facebook

Once you are on the website, you may simply want to make a donation. If so, press the BACK IT button at the top, or you can choose one of the perks Here!


Follow Micheline on Twitter at @MichelineShSk.

 

To Be Shown at iBAM! 2017 October 28-29

In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America

Micheline Skeffington at iBAM! Oct 28-29

Micheline Skeffington at iBAM! Oct 28-29 in Literary Salon at Heritage Center

July 2017

Subscribe to IAN Eblasts

Keep informed of Irish Events in the Midwest

SHARE!

Delicious

Who's Online

We have 645 guests online

Ad and Other Payments

Paying For
Instructions

Shop Irish!

ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Levin & Perconti
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CAREGIVERS
Aishling Companion Homecare
CATERERS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
Unforgettable Edibles
CHARITABLE ORG
Mercy Home
Chgo Irish Immigrant Support
CAULKING & SEALING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHIMNEY REPAIR
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHOIR
Irish Heritage Singers
CORNED BEEF/FULL BREAKFAST
Harrington's Catering & Deli
COTTAGE RENTAL
Connemara Cottage
Ann @ 773-627-4485
Cosgrove Cottage
Cottage Mary Rose
Dingle Cottage: 312-399-8793
Gurtenard Hse - Listowel Co Kerry
Ireland Family Vacations
CREMATION URNS
Steve Shannon Collection
CRUISES
Andy Cooney
CULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS
Chicago Gaelic Park
iBAM!
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Irish Am Society Co Will
Irish Heritage Singers
DANCE SCHOOLS
McNulty School of Dance
Trinity Irish Dance
ENTERTAINERS
Chicalba Bagpiping
Green Meadow Boys
Harpist Lillian Reasor
847-658-2133
Paddy Homan
The Larkin Brothers
Catherine O'Connell
Joe McShane
Singer Sharon McAteer
St Stephens Green
FESTIVALS
Arlington Heights
Cleveland
Dublin
IAHC
Kansas City
Milwaukee
FINANCIAL PLANNER
Corrigan Financial
FLORIST
Garland Flowers
FULL IRISH BREAKFAST MEATS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
FUNERAL HOMES
Blake-Lamb
Gibbon's Funeral Homes
Roberty J Sheehy & Sons
Maher Funeral Home
GAELIC YOUTH FOOTBALL
773-719-2847 Jerry
GARBAGE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
GOLF COURSES
Palos Golf
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Laura Coyle 773-343-7268
GROCERIES/MEAT
Harrington's Catering & Deli
O'Connor's Market
Winston's
HOME CARE
Aishling Companion Homecare
HOTELS
The Irish Cottage 1 866 CU-IRISH
HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTANT
James Fitzgerald
IMMIGRATION SERVICES
Chicago Irish Immigration
IMPORT SHOPS
Celtica Gifts 773-784-7712
Celtic Home and Hearth
Donegal Imports
Gaelic Imports
Irish Shop
Rampant Lion
INSURANCE
American Family-Joan McKee
JEWELERS
H. Watson
MUSIC
Rampant Lion
MUSIC SCHOOLS
Chgo Academy of Piping/Drumming
Irish Music School of Chgo
MYSTERY SHOPPER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
PARTY PLANNERS
That Special Event
PENNY WHISTLES
Michael Burke
PHYSICAL THERAPY
SPORTS-ORTHOPEDIC
Athletex
PLASTERING
William McNulty & Son
708-386-2951
PUB/RESTAURANT RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar
PUBS & RESTAURANTS
Ambassador Public House
Ashford House
The Celtic Knot
Clancy's Pizza Pub
Corcorans
Emerald Loop
Fifth Province
The Galway Arms
Kitty O'Shea's
Lizzie McNeill's
Lucky Grill
Nine Irish Brothers
Peggy Kinnanes
Red Apple Buffet
Six Penny Bit
Vaughan's Pub
REALTORS
Baird & Warner - Tara Riley
Koenig & Strey
Patrick Carney
Mary Ellen Considine  773-769-2500
RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
SPORTS CLUBS
Chgo Celtic Soccer Club
stbrigids.chicago.gaa.ie
ST PATRICK'S DAY
St Patrick's Day Parade
SWEATERS
Anne's Irish Knits
TABLE RUNNERS
All 32 Counties
TELEVISION-CABLE
Irish Journal 708-366-4665
THEATRE
Late Nite Catechism
TRAVEL /TOURS
BestIrishTours.com
Country Travel Discoveries
Gadabout Travel
Harp & Eagle Tours
TREE SERVICE
Ken's 773-600-6443 
TUCKPOINTING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
VACATION RENTALS
Dingle Cottage
Cork - Cottage from $450 weekly
Don at 608-274-1180
WASTE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
WEBSITE BUILD/MAINTAIN
The Lavery Company
WEDDING PLANNER
That Special Event
WEDDING VENUES
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Palos Country Club
WOOD FLOOR SPECIALIST
The Sexton Group
Delicious