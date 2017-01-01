IAHC Irish Fest July 7,8,9 at Wilson and Knox Ave

Get your Irish on at the 32nd annual Irish American Heritage Festival on July 7, 8 and 9, 2017



Irish Fest showcases the finest in local and international Irish and American music, dance and family activities. The festival is held on the grounds of the Irish American Heritage Center and is our biggest fundraiser. www.irishfestchicago.com



Confirmed performers include: Gaelic Storm, We Banjo 3, Scythian, Makem and Spain, Tupelo, Michael McDermott, RUNA, Bua, the Chancey Brothers, Kevin Flynn, Larkin and Moran Brothers, Irish Heritage Singers, Rory Makem, James Cramer, Dylan Walshe, Misericordia Heartbreakers and Heartzingers, the Dooley Brothers, Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band, Jim Sullivan, Jimmy Moore and Friends, the Boils, Sean Cleland and Friends, bohola, Aislinn Gagliardi, Patrick and Karen Cannady and Friends, Kennedy’s Kitchen, the Gleasons, Baal Tinne, the Academy of Irish Music, St. Stephen’s Green, Cash for Kids Showcase with Iron Horse and the Dark Passengers, Kevin Flynn, St. Stephen’s Green, the Avondale Ramblers, Great Whiskey Project, Mulligan Stew, the Tooles, Mullane Godley Academy of Irish Dance and Trinity Irish Dancers.



In addition to the great music lineup, the weekend is packed with festival favorites: Irish and American food and drink from vendors, step dancing, cultural exhibits, children’s activities and dozens of vendors and artisans selling Irish clothing, music and jewelry. Activities include contests for adults and children, a bags tournament, the Shamrock tea Room, visits from Irish wolfhounds, a comedy showcase, cultural exhibits and programs in the Art Gallery, Library and Museum.



Tickets are $10 in advance if purchased by the end of the day on July 5 and $15 thereafter. Children 12 and under are free.



Fest hours are: 6pm to Midnight on Friday, July 7, Noon-Midnight on Saturday, July 8 and Noon-11pm on Sunday, July 9. Sunday Mass and BreakFEST is at 10:30am. Fest parking is free and a free shuttle runs all weekend from Wilson and Lamon to the Center.



To purchase tickets, visit www.irishfestchicago.com, call 73-282-7035 or buy at the door.