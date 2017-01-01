Review: London Assurance an Exhilarating Comedy

London Assurance by Dion Boucicault

Reviewed by Frank West

London Assurance is a rollicking, fun-filled comedy that is full of enthusiasm for life. We especially need the fun of a comedy now because of all the grim things that happen in our world. London Assurance was written by the 21 year old Irishman, Dion Boucicault. It premiered in 1841 and ran for the long period of 69 nights. It has been a favorite play for American and English stages ever since.

Judy Dench starred in one recent production. And London’s Royal National Theatre produced it in 2010 for stage movie theatre production.

Quoting the City Lit release: “The play concerns the 18 year old Grace Harkaway, who considers herself immune to love and is planning to marry 63-year-old Sir Harcourt Courtly for his money. Then she meets his son, Charles, who is unaware of his father’s engagement to Grace, begins to woo her. Things become complicated when…”

The play is beautifully acted by Kingsley Day as Sir Harcourt Courtly, by Cameron Feagin as Lady Spanker, and by Kat Evans as Grace. The play is a melodrama which Webster’s describes as “a work characterized by extravagant theatricality and by the prominence of plot and action…”

Boucicault lived from 1820 to 1890. He was an actor, playwright (150 plays) and theatre manager. Quoting encyclopedia.com: his plays “are full of comic roguery and the combination of farce and melodrama are recognizable in Synge, O’Casey, and Shaw.”

In 1865, he wrote Rip Van Winkle for Joseph Jefferson who the Jeff Award is named for.

Encyclopedia.com continues: Boucicault was the first to develop fireproof scenery; he advocated theatre workshops for the training of actors; he campaigned for copyright laws…He developed the road company which improved the quality of theatre…”

City of Writers praised Boucicault: “he was a master of melodrama…He knew what audiences wanted. He entertained them with fast-moving and action packed plots.”

Boucicault defended Oscar Wilde “when he was ostracized by the English establishment after his arrest. Wilde insisted that Boucicault is a noble, earnest, kind, and loveable man.”

Director, Terry McCabe, can be proud of this well cast, precisely acted, exuberant comedy.

London Assurance is an exhilarating comedy that will be presented by City Lit Theatre now through July 23. The address of the theatre is 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. It is located in the Edgewater Presbyterian Church. The theatre is near the Bryn Mawr red line stop and is one block west of Sheridan Road.

London Assurance is presented:

--Friday and Saturday at 7:30, and Sunday at 3:00. Tickets range: $23-$32. The box office is 773-293-3682 or citylit.org.