Irish Musicians Picnic in the Park June 24

IRISH MUSICIANS PICNIC
SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2017
NOON TILL DUSK
It's Free!
There are regular bathrooms
Grilling will be done
Covered pavilion
Ample Free Parking
Just need to bring a dish and a chair
Music sessions all day and age dances will be done
RSVP by 6/19/17 to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
Katherine Ledge Memorial Park
5901 S County Line Road
Hinsdale IL 60521
Pot Luck! Bring a dish and a chair!
Hosted by the Irish Musicians Assn.