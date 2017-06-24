Irish Musicians Picnic in the Park June 24

IRISH MUSICIANS PICNIC

SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2017

NOON TILL DUSK



It's Free!

There are regular bathrooms

Grilling will be done

Covered pavilion

Ample Free Parking

Just need to bring a dish and a chair

Music sessions all day and age dances will be done

RSVP by 6/19/17 to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Katherine Ledge Memorial Park

5901 S County Line Road

Hinsdale IL 60521

Pot Luck! Bring a dish and a chair!

Hosted by the Irish Musicians Assn.