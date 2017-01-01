In Honor of Father's Day

Sunrise



With the sun he was

glowing out upon the morning . . .

- I saw him,

he was there

my Dad

he was not dead

we were mistaken -

the whole morning holds him

- the blue of the skies still looks

far into his brown eyes;

the quiet clouds

rest softly upon his gentle ways and heart

and the trees and green grass

catch the light of him

glowing on beyond this

anniversary

of the day he died

until his light catches my heart

remembering him in love again

while he only nods and smiles

from his place

somewhere all over heaven . . . - Diane Klima