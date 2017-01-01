In Honor of Father's Day

Sunrise
With the sun he was
glowing out upon the morning . . .
- I saw him,
he was there
my Dad
he was not dead
we were mistaken -
the whole morning holds him
- the blue of the skies still looks
far into his brown eyes;
the quiet clouds
rest softly upon his gentle ways and heart
and the trees and green grass
catch the light of him
glowing on beyond this
anniversary
of the day he died
until his light catches my heart
remembering him in love again
while he only nods and smiles
from his place
somewhere all over heaven . . . - Diane Klima