Review: The Golden Girls Lost Episodes

Review by Terence Boyle

What could be campier than a play centered around four of the most interesting, aging women to hit the T.V screen; The Golden Girls –the lost episodes. Hell in a Handbag has entered its 15th year of producing parodies with an homage to one of the best, if not revolutionary, sitcoms. What started off, according to artistic director – David Cerda, as summer lampoon has become a fully-fledged play. This is definitely a work for the fans of the Floridian four. The quips, in-jokes, will tickle and please those of us who loved the non-too subtle sexual innuendos and caustic take on aging.

What Hell in a Handbag do best is to embellish, expand, and take to an extreme what we already know. The androgyny of Dorothy, the nymphomaniac tendencies of Blanche, the moronic stupidly of Rose, and uncensored sexist/racist/fascism of Sophia are wonderfully captured in comedic vignettes that are interspersed with tacky advertisements and quizzes. While the overall piece appears too loose, somewhat over played at times, and in need of tightening up, it still manages to translate each blemish into something so appalling yet deliciously sardonic. The floppy moments of the scripts are saved by the constant barrage of double-entendres. It’s a work that parodies itself, and does it well.

The cast of forgettable characters surrounding the fabulous four come and go without any clear reason for their being there, and this in itself highlights the buffoonery of the successful series. We loved, and continue to love the four women who made us feel that growing older allows us the luxury of a kind of authenticity not afforded to the young. We forgive much, laugh a lot, and rejoice in the veritable freedom of women of a certain age.

Each of the main cast captures their character’s foibles with great attention to detail. It’s obvious that they have watched and copied gestures, phrasing, to mirror back to the audience the old familiar tune of each little Floridian songbird. It’s frothy, light-hearted, take on a classic show will definitely make you smile and laugh, despite yourself. A good tonic for the present state of world affairs, and makes you glad to hear the saccharine notes of ‘thank you for being a friend’.



