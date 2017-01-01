GAA Schedule at Gaelic Park July and August

All matches will be played at Chicago Gaelic Park unless otherwise noted

“Schedule subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.”

Sunday, July 2nd

11:00 AM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Parnell’s

12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Tones v. Pearse’s

2:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Pearse’s v. St. Brendan’s

3:30 PM Sr. Hurling Boland’s V. Limerick

5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Tones



Sunday, July 9th

11:00 AM Jr. Ladies Football Rovers v. Gaels

12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Tones

2:00 PM Sr. Ladies Football St. Brigid’s v. Gaels

3:30 PM Sr. Hurling CuChulainn’s v. Limerick

5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Tones v. St. Brendan’s



Tuesday, July 11th

6:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Patriots



Sunday, July 16th

10:30 AM Inter. Men’s Football Tones v. Patriots

12:00 PM Sr. Ladies Football St. Brigid’s v. Gaels

1:30 PM Youth Game

2:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Pearse’s

4:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Pearse’s v. Tones

5:30 PM Sr. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. St. Brendan’s



Tuesday, July 18th

6:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Tones



Wednesday, July 19th

6:30 PM Jr. Hurling Boland’s v. Cusack’s



Sunday, July 23rd

11:00 AM Jr. Ladies Football Rovers v. Gaels

12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Parnell’s

2:00 PM Inter. Men’s Football Tones v. Pearse’s

3:30 PM Sr. Hurling CuChulainn’s v. Boland’s

5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Pearse’s v. St. Brendan’s



Wednesday, July 26th

6:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Tones v. Patriots



July 27th - 30th

Continental Youth Championships

Buffalo, NY



Sunday, July 30th

11:00 AM Inter. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Pearse’s

12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Patriots

2:00 PM Jr. Ladies Football Rovers v. Gaels

3:30 PM Sr. Hurling Boland’s v. Limerick

5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Tones



Tuesday, August 1st

6:30 PM Sr. Ladies Football St. Brigid’s v. Gaels



Wednesday, August 2nd

6:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Patriots v. Pearse’s



Wednesday, August 9th

6:30 PM Jr. Hurling Cusack’s v. CuChulainn’s



Sunday, August 13th

12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Semi-Final 2 v. 3

2:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Semi-Final 2 v. 3

3:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Semi-Final 1 v. 4

5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Semi-Final 1 v. 4



Sunday, August 20th

11:00 AM Jr. Ladies Football Final

12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Final

2:00 PM Sr. Ladies Football Final

3:30 PM Sr. Hurling Final

5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Final



Labor Day Weekend

USGAA Finals, San Francisco, CA



