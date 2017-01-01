GAA Schedule at Gaelic Park July and August

All matches will be played at Chicago Gaelic Park unless otherwise noted
“Schedule subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.”
Sunday, July 2nd
11:00 AM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Parnell’s
12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Tones v. Pearse’s
2:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Pearse’s v. St. Brendan’s
3:30 PM Sr. Hurling Boland’s V. Limerick
5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Tones
Sunday, July 9th
11:00 AM Jr. Ladies Football Rovers v. Gaels
12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Tones
2:00 PM Sr. Ladies Football St. Brigid’s v. Gaels
3:30 PM Sr. Hurling CuChulainn’s v. Limerick
5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Tones v. St. Brendan’s
Tuesday, July 11th
6:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Patriots
Sunday, July 16th
10:30 AM Inter. Men’s Football Tones v. Patriots
12:00 PM Sr. Ladies Football St. Brigid’s v. Gaels
1:30 PM Youth Game
2:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Pearse’s
4:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Pearse’s v. Tones
5:30 PM Sr. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. St. Brendan’s
Tuesday, July 18th
6:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Tones
Wednesday, July 19th
6:30 PM Jr. Hurling Boland’s v. Cusack’s
Sunday, July 23rd
11:00 AM Jr. Ladies Football Rovers v. Gaels
12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Parnell’s
2:00 PM Inter. Men’s Football Tones v. Pearse’s
3:30 PM Sr. Hurling CuChulainn’s v. Boland’s
5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Pearse’s v. St. Brendan’s
Wednesday, July 26th
6:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Tones v. Patriots
July 27th - 30th
Continental Youth Championships
Buffalo, NY
Sunday, July 30th
11:00 AM Inter. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Pearse’s
12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football McBride’s v. Patriots
2:00 PM Jr. Ladies Football Rovers v. Gaels
3:30 PM Sr. Hurling Boland’s v. Limerick
5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Parnell’s v. Tones
Tuesday, August 1st
6:30 PM Sr. Ladies Football St. Brigid’s v. Gaels
Wednesday, August 2nd
6:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Patriots v. Pearse’s
Wednesday, August 9th
6:30 PM Jr. Hurling Cusack’s v. CuChulainn’s
Sunday, August 13th
12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Semi-Final 2 v. 3
2:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Semi-Final 2 v. 3
3:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Semi-Final 1 v. 4
5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Semi-Final 1 v. 4
Sunday, August 20th
11:00 AM Jr. Ladies Football Final
12:30 PM Inter. Men’s Football Final
2:00 PM Sr. Ladies Football Final
3:30 PM Sr. Hurling Final
5:00 PM Sr. Men’s Football Final
Labor Day Weekend
USGAA Finals, San Francisco, CA