Patrick Roach Dies

Patrick's funeral was today.

Patrick J. Roach, 60, died Sunday, June 11, 2017. Born in Santa Monica, CA on April 14, 1957, only child of Lucille and Joseph Roach, who predeceased him, Pat is survived by his many friends. A Lifelong Chicagoan. Pat worked for Xerox and the Zenith Corporation as a computer engineer, and later joined the Glenview Public Schools as technology coordinator at Glen Grove School. Pat's last position was as a technology teacher in the Chicago Public Schools. Pat was a highly accomplished musician both on theater organ and guitar and remained active in local organ groups for many years. He was also active in the Irish American Heritage Center serving several terms on the Board of Directors.



Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Saint Ferdinand Church, 5900 W. Barry Ave., Chicago, IL at 10:00AM on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Pat's memory to the Irish American Heritage Center are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to care of Sheldon-Goglin-Kaminski Funeral Home, 5935 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL. 773-237-4404 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com