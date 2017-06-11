Aedín Moloney and Paddy Moloney of Chieftains

REFLECTIONS OF MOLLY BLOOM Vol. 1 and 2



"Aedín Moloney brings the spirit of Molly bloom to life, in tune, in harmony, with honesty and with grace. This recording will forever be in my head. Sharp, funny, profound and beautiful, we are enriched by Moloney's voice." - Colum McCann (National Book Award winner)

Just in time for Bloomsday, June 16th, Wild Mountain Flower productions is proud to present ‘Reflections of Molly Bloom’, a collaborative recording between actress/producer Aedin Moloney and her father, Paddy Moloney (of The Chieftains). ‘Reflections of Molly Bloom’ features Aedin Moloney’s renowned interpretation and performance of ‘Molly Bloom’s Soliloquy’ from James Joyce’s Ulysses, complimented with music by Mr. Moloney.



Molly Bloom is a fictional character in the novel Ulysses by James Joyce, the wife of the main character Leopold Bloom. The final chapter of Ulysses, otherwise known as “Penelope”, is an unpunctuated stream of consciousness passage comprising her secret thoughts and feelings, as she lies in bed next to her husband. In the course of the monologue, Molly contemplates her relationship with Leopold, travelling back in time to reminisce on the intensity of their first meeting, a time when there love was once whole. To reclaim and feel this great love for her husband again, she must first journey further back in time to her youth spent in Gibraltar (her Mother’s homeland), where she rediscovers her true and pure passionate self.



Molly's soliloquy consists of eight long "sentences." The concluding period following the final words of her reverie is one of only two punctuation marks in the chapter, the periods at the end of the fourth and eighth "sentences." The final words of Molly's reverie, and the very last words of the book, where she finally rediscovers and surrenders to her love for Bloom, are the most famous; “I was a Flower of the mountain yes when I put the rose in my hair like the Andalusian girls used or shall I wear a red yes and how he kissed me under the Moorish Wall and I thought well as well him as another and then I asked him with my eyes to ask again yes and then he asked me would I yes to say yes my mountain flower and first I put my arms around him yes and drew him down to me so he could feel my breasts all perfume yes and his heart was going like mad and yes I said yes I will Yes”



Aedín Moloney has produced with Allen Towbin this recording of her interpretation & performance of Molly Bloom’s Soliloquy. The music selection has been carefully chosen by Aedin with Paddy Moloney, the founder and leader of six-time Grammy award winners, The Chieftains, and includes special guest musicians including Carlos Nunez, Alyth McCormack, Redmond O’Toole, Triona Marshall, Pancho Alvarez, Xurxo Nunez.

Aedín and Paddy have been collaborating on this project for five years. This is the first time father and daughter have worked together. It’s a labor of love for Aedín as the music chosen is very close to her heart. The music choices are in keeping with her vision to explore Molly from a female perspective and is meant as an extension of Molly Bloom’s feelings and secret thoughts. Aedín believes that Molly universally embodies and celebrates all women and all things female, and it attributes this to the genius of James Joyce. Thus she has dedicated the recording to her beloved mother, Rita O’Reilly.



Reflections of Molly Bloom Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (a double album) will be available on ITunes.



