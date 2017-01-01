My Answer to My Own Hearing Loss

By Mel Dermody



I want to say a special thank you to the Irish American News for allowing me to the opportunity to share my story. When it was suggested on writing an article I was hesitant on sharing a story so close and personal. However I took a leaf out a book from someone who grew up close to me in Mullinalaghta, Co. Longford who had been treated for mental illness. He would often say ‘I

have a Dr’s cert. to say I'm well and you don't ‘!



In my early years my parents noticed my speech was not developing as it should and I was mixing up words. Often they would say I word and I would think it was something different. By the age of 3 I had been fitted with hearing aids from the social welfare in Longford. Many hearing losses are originally misdiagnosed as a variety of learning disabilities. Fortunately my parents acted early and carried out on further investigations. The hearing loss was diagnosed, identified and corrected. Given that we speak based on how we hear, my speech developed to

a good standard and I could communicate easier.



My hearing test had revealed the most common type of hearing loss, in what is a high frequency loss. I can hear everything loud enough but clearness is my issue. I always could tell when someone was talking but sometimes struggled to understand what they were saying. While I hear a lot, I miss out on parts of conversation. This would cause me to miss jokes or miss important things at school. It made relationships with those around me and education more challenging.



Although hearing aids improves one's ability to take in more information and give a better life, they don't give the same hearing as someone who is in the normal range. At primary school I had the benefit of having a classroom of 6. The teacher could repeat anything I missed and my

mother made sure every evening I had not missed anything. Once I passed the evening tests I would pass anything!



Attending secondary school in Granard, Co. Longford I was more exposed to bigger classrooms and bigger my parents helped me in getting me from big behind the ear hearing aids to better working and smaller aids. There had been advances made in the hearing aid industry with the move from analogue hearing aids to small in the canal hearing aids. Although small they were never out of sight and in my later teenage years I was conscious of how they looked and how people perceived me. I questioned could these devices be smaller and could the work better to help me hear better.



To put hearing loss more into perspective if I picked up 75% of what the teacher was saying then I was being graded out of 75 % instead of 100 %. This means the difference in failing and passing at school. Often when someone tells me they get by with their hearing I often think about how they are limiting themselves from learning new information or making the most of 75% of their life. Trying put the pieces together for that extra 25% can be stressful. Like the misdiagnosis of a learning disabilities, people can end up coming across as confused when they are not picking up clearly what is being said.



In 2010 I completed my masters degree in University College Dublin this gave me the confidence to do what I always had wanted to do. I took on my greatest challenge, my hearing loss and my hearing aids. I broaden my education to fit myself with invisible hearing aids while achieving excellent amplification. I studied audiology through Aston University in the UK. After many years of frustration I was able to take my hearing to a better level and learn what adjustments audiologists could have made on me for many years to help me hear better. Learning the frequencies to tweak in my hearing to help me hear better has been the most rewarding experience I’ve had in my life. It opened up a whole new world to me. Conversation was more enjoyable and I can now partake a lot better in group conversations.. It was only when I had hearing aids that worked correctly, that I gained the confidence to take the challenges that I previously would have avoided.



In 2004 I spent the summer in Chicago and loved the atmosphere and community that surrounded the city and the irish community. I returned in September 2013. I have had the pleasure of playing with St Brendan's for 2014 and John Mc brides since. The one great advantage of having a hearing loss while playing GAA is not hearing some of things being shouted from the sideline !



Having acquired Licenses in both Illinois and Indiana I worked with the Hearing Lab for two years. In the past year I have started working alongside an Ear Nose and Throat doctor on a part time basis. This has allowed me the opportunity to learn more about ear diseases and corrective procedures.



I have opened a hearing aid centre in the South Loop of Chicago with free parking facilities. I invested in the most modern and up-to-date testing equipment and I work with the best technology from every hearing aid manufacturer. I now wear invisible hearing aids and fit them as well. I can do ear screening and examinations at no cost. It has always my ambition to study hearing loss and to be able to help others through my own personal experience. Looking forward to helping you.

Mel Dermody



