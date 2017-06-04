World War I Irish Soldier Given Full Honours in Eire

In April last year, I discovered that an American Soldier, KIA in France in WW One, was buried in a Cemetery close to my home.



PFC Michael Moffatt was originally buried at the Somme American Cemetery but in 1922 the American Government gave the families of those soldiers of Irish birth the option of having the remains re-patrioted to Ireland.



In 1922, Ireland was in the midst of a civil war and the bodies were hastily buried in the family plots without any ceremony or military trappings.



PFC Moffatt lay in an unmarked grave for over 95 years but thanks to the American Legion, Eamon Moffatt (nephew) and Pat Gorman of Gorman Research, Dixon, IL, a US Military style Headstone is now in place.



We conducted an unveiling ceremony on 4th June, 2017 which included a blessing of the grave by Fr. Brendan McDonagh. laying a wreath on behalf of the American Legion, Lament and March music by Piper Pat Conlon, folding a US burial flag and presenting same to NOK, sounding TAPS and playing both the Irish and American National Anthems. A Ceremony well deserved for a Hero of the Great War.

Michael and Frieda Noone

(presented to Irish American News by Patrick Gorman, Director of the Ronald Reagan boyhood home in Dixon, IL.