Sudden Death of Will Counties Michael McHugh

Having just met and interviewed Michael for the first time in March, I am shocked and sadden to share this news.

Mike was having a great time at the Manhattan Irish Fest, and was looking forward to the future, proud of where he had helped take the Irish American Society of County Will, a club he helped found.I received the below from the club secretary. (Cliff Carlson, Publisher, Irish American News)

It is with deep sadness that I must inform you that Mike McHugh passed away suddenly last night.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 3pm - 8pm

Forsythe Gould Funeral Home

507 S. State St.

Manhattan, IL 60442



Funeral service will be 9:30 A.M., Thursday, June 8, 2017 from Forsythe Gould Funeral Home in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 West North St., Manhattan, for 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Manhattan.





There is additional information on the Forsythe Gould Funeral Home website:



Mike was a giant among us. We were honored to serve and celebrate alongside him for so many years.



May God console Mike's widow, Mary, his entire family, and all of us.



Godspeed, McHugh.



Is mise le meas,



Sharon





Sharon M. Houk

IASCW, Secretary