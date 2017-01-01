Saw Doctor Raises Funds for Famous Train Station

Leo Moran of the Saw Doctors is lending his voice to the campaign to restore the famous train station used in filming the Quiet Man movie back in 1951.



"We need everyone’s help to save this iconic building so that future generations can enjoy and understand our past. The Ballyglunin Community Development Charity has huge plans to develop this amazing location however; the roof is now at serious risk of collapse. If nothing is done, we’ll be saying goodbye to an important slice of Irish history," said Leo.



Help us raise €30,000 by the end of June

