Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp July 23-30, 2017

"It's not just for fiddlers!"
Fee for Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp is $925 for Adults, $825 for Youngsters (under 17) and includes all room & board, classes & events. Several discounts are available:
Family discounts for 2 or more campers in same family.
Group discounts for groups of 5 or more.
Membership discounts for just about any music club or group, such as Swallow Hill (Denver), RMFClub (Northern Colorado), ASTA, SAA, or your local group.
Discount for coming from outside USA.
New: Discount for anyone attending a Suzuki Institute this summer.
New: Discount for membership in Creative Strings Academy.
Liz Knowles - Irish Fiddle
Christian Howes - Jazz Fiddle
Laura Risk - Scottish, Quebecois Fiddle
Troy MacGillivray - Cape Breton Fiddle
Anna Grace Shideler - Old Time Fiddle
Sabra MacGillivray - Highland & Cape Breton Dance
Peter Barnes - Piano/Flute/Tin Whistle
Ben Cohen - Ukulele, Klezmer Fiddle
Larry Edelman - Dance Caller, Mandolin, Southwestern Tunes
Caroline McCaskey - Musical Saw
Arlene Patterson - Fiddle & Guitar
Amy Ledwith - Drums, Drum Circle
Loretta Thompson - Fiddle & Guitar
Steve Scott - Cello & Bass
Tina Gugeler - Hammered Dulcimer
Frank Fyock - Piano, Music Theory, Orchestra, Quartets
Cosima & Chris Luther - Duets
The Bogglemuffins - Bluegrass Band Lab
Kyle Murphy - Advanced Mandolin
Sara Murphy - Fiddle
Frosty Foster - Advanced Guitar
Max Etling - Bass