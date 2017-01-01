Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp July 23-30, 2017

"It's not just for fiddlers!"



Fee for Rocky Mountain Fiddle Camp is $925 for Adults, $825 for Youngsters (under 17) and includes all room & board, classes & events. Several discounts are available:

Family discounts for 2 or more campers in same family.

Group discounts for groups of 5 or more.

Membership discounts for just about any music club or group, such as Swallow Hill (Denver), RMFClub (Northern Colorado), ASTA, SAA, or your local group.

Discount for coming from outside USA.

New: Discount for anyone attending a Suzuki Institute this summer.

New: Discount for membership in Creative Strings Academy.

Click to see Registration Information.



Liz Knowles - Irish Fiddle

Christian Howes - Jazz Fiddle

Laura Risk - Scottish, Quebecois Fiddle

Troy MacGillivray - Cape Breton Fiddle

Anna Grace Shideler - Old Time Fiddle

Sabra MacGillivray - Highland & Cape Breton Dance

Peter Barnes - Piano/Flute/Tin Whistle

Ben Cohen - Ukulele, Klezmer Fiddle

Larry Edelman - Dance Caller, Mandolin, Southwestern Tunes

Caroline McCaskey - Musical Saw

Arlene Patterson - Fiddle & Guitar

Amy Ledwith - Drums, Drum Circle

Loretta Thompson - Fiddle & Guitar

Steve Scott - Cello & Bass

Tina Gugeler - Hammered Dulcimer

Frank Fyock - Piano, Music Theory, Orchestra, Quartets

Cosima & Chris Luther - Duets

The Bogglemuffins - Bluegrass Band Lab

Kyle Murphy - Advanced Mandolin

Sara Murphy - Fiddle

Frosty Foster - Advanced Guitar

Max Etling - Bass