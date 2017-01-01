MWRD Honors Korean Vet Chuck Cooper

MWRD Resolution Acknowledges D-Day by Honoring Korean War Veteran Chuck Cooper and Honor Flight Chicago



Pictured: MWRD President Mariyana Spyropoulos, Honor Flight Chicago’s Mary Pettinado, Korean War Veteran Chuck Cooper and Commissioner Tim Bradford acknowledging D-Day at June 1 Board Meeting.



MWRD President Mariyana Spyropoulos and the Board of Commissioners acknowledged D-Day (June 6) at the June 1 Board Meeting. Chuck Cooper, a Korean War Veteran, and Mary Pettinado the CEO and Co-Pilot of Honor Flight Chicago accept resolutions from MWRD President Mariyana Spyropoulos and Commissioner Tim Bradford.