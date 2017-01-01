Go On Brigid's Way 9 Day Pilgrimage in July

This year Dolores Whelan and a team of volunteers will host and facilitate the 9 day pilgrimage. The Brigid of Faughart Festival Team will facilitate Day 1 of the pilgrimage. Other guests will join us along the way and facilitate different aspects of the pilgrimage.



Karen Ward is taking time out from the Pilgrimage to complete her Ph.D. thesis. We thank Karen for her wonderful commitment to Brigid's Way and wish her every blessing on her work.



In July 2017, the complete 9 day pilgrimage from Brigid's Holy well at Faughart near Dundalk in Co. Louth to Brigid's Monastic City Kildare. We invite you to consider joining us on this wonderful spiritual journey (imram). We in Brigid's Way, understand also that this is a big commitment for anyone to make and it may not be possible for you this year and so we invite you to also consider walking a significant part of the pilgrimage. For example, you might walk from Faughart to the Hill of Tara (the first 4 days of the pilgrimage) or from the Hill of Tara to Kildare (the last 5 days of the pilgrimage).



We also welcome people to join us for 1 or 2 or 3 days.



Cost: Brigid's Way is a voluntary group. The facilitation fee covers the cost of the administration of the pilgrimage, which includes arranging accommodation, meals, transport support cars etc. and the expenses for the facilitators of the pilgrimage.



This fee is €25 per day for people requiring us to book accommodation and meals. The fee is €15 per day for people who join us for a day and do not require us to book accommodation or meals for them

Some concessions are available so if these fees are a barrier to you joining us please contact us and we will see how best to meet your needs. Email This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or phone Karen McDowell on 087 6821664. We look forward to walking with you on Brigid's Way, an ancient path between heaven and earth and awakening the deep spiritual energies of this ancient land.



May Brigid bless your way,



Dolores Whelan on behalf of Brigid's Way



www.doloreswhelan.ie

www.brigidoffaughart.ie

www.brigidsway.ie

Tel 00353 + (0)42- 9371901