Mark Geary: Battle of Troy

Singer Mark Geary



In 1992, Dublin native Mark Geary bought a one-way ticket to New York City and spent a decade honing his craft playing the East Village circuit. This included numerous appearances at his brother’s acclaimed Sin-é cafe with artists like his friend Jeff Buckley, then an up-and-comer.



During that time, Mark's songwriting skills and engaging live performances garnered him a dedicated audience, the respect and esteem of his peers, and a reputation as one of the finest songsmiths of his generation.



Described as a "quintessential singer-songwriter, Mark"s records have been hailed as encapsulating both boisterous joy and gentle, delicate moments that endear themselves to the listener and evoke comparisons to artists such as Van Morrison, John Lennon, Elliot Smith and Richard Thompson.



sonaBLAST! Records, film producer Gill Holland’s label launched with Mark’s first studio Album "33 1/3 Grand Street." His body of work includes four studio albums, two live recordings and collaborations with a number of artists including the 2013 release of a charity version of his song 'Christmas Biscuits' with friend Glen Hansard in aid of Ireland’s St Vincent De Paul. Glenn and Josh Ritter are among the luminaries that have also sung back-up on various tracks



Mark’s songs have been in over fifty movies and TV shows and he has composed scores to several films: Sundance Film Festival selections “Loggerheads” and “Steel City” and TriBeCa Film Festival favorite “Sons of Perdition.”



Throughout 2015 and 2016, Mark toured Germany and Switzerland, often opening for Glen Hansard and/or Swell Season, and was featured in a headline spot on the critically acclaimed CD Release “Songs from Ireland: Old and New.”



Touring and performing are Mark's lifeblood and passion, and his finely crafted songs and charismatic storytelling provide his audience with a unique experience on every occasion. Over the last 25 years Mark has toured all around Europe, the US and Australia, and has shared the stage with performers such as The Swell Season, Glen Hansard, The Frames, Josh Ritter, Bell X1, Coldplay, Elvis Costello, The Pretenders and Joe Strummer.



Mark will be releasing his highly anticipated fifth studio album “The Fool” in Autumn 2017 with European and U.S. dates to follow. “Battle of Troy” the first single off the forthcoming album will be released May 19, 2017.



“His delicate songs about love and defiance.....recall Richard Thompson and John Lennon.....one of the East Village's favorite adopted sons.”



- Time Out, New York



Of the album “Ghosts”-



“a collection of superb songs delivered with a quiet intensity that will endear itself to listeners.”



- Billboard Magazine



“After the final notes have faded into the ether, you feel as though you've been through some significant experience.”



- Irish Music Central



“He's the quintessential singer-songwriter.”



- Hot Press



“consistently turns out some amazing records”



- Hybrid Magazine





“Geary can add or take away from his songs, the result is always good, their transparent simplicity is compelling and the lush harmonies are enough to give you goosebumps.”



- Zürcher Oberländer Zeitung



