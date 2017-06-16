Avenues for Independence Dinner 6-16

Join us for the 2017 Avenues Annual Dinner celebrating our successes of the past year!



Friday, June 16th, 2017; 6:00 p.m.

Allgauer Hilton Northbrook



Reservations Here!



What We Do

Avenues provides jobs, homes and community living opportunities for adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities in the metropolitan Chicago area. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age to receive services, however, we have no upper age restrictions.



People served by Avenues are encouraged to live, work and make use of as many regular community services as they can. As employees and residents of a community, they pay taxes and purchase goods and services. In this way, they are part of the local economy, ultimately helping to pay for the support they need to gain independence.