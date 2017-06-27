Golf Guinness and Oyster Gathering in NY 6-27

On behalf of Lord Iveagh and myself, it gives us great pleasure to invite you to our upcoming NEW YORK leg of the Golf, Guinness & Oyster Gathering (GGOG), taking place at the most prestigious and exclusive GlenArbor Golf Club, Bedford Hills on Tuesday 27th June 2017.



Now in it’s 5th year, GGOG has developed into a World Series, culminating with an annual World Final at Royal Portrush, N.Ireland - home to The (British) Open in 2019.



Having recently staged our UAE leg in Dubai in January (which was over subscribed!) it is the event’s first time on US soil, so Lord Iveagh (who’s forefather brewed the first Guinness in 1759) is personally coming, to participate with all and honour the winners.



We are so excited to be bringing the inaugural USA leg to New York - especially given the links between New York and Ireland remain so strong - and thrilled to be staging it at the magnificent GlenArbor Golf Club - it’s truly spectacular! - see www.glenarborclub.com.



This is a premium (invitation only) event attended by Lord (Guinness) Iveagh along with other c-suites and HNWIs, with b2b networking at helm and all for a good cause, the Guinness family charity; The Iveagh Trust - see letter attached from Lord Iveagh himself.



N.B. The winning team (foursome) will be flown to N.Ireland to take part in the World Final on 5th October 2017, thanks to our Official Airline Partner, Delta.



We have a limited number of teams which are on a first come first served basis, given demand is high and places are capped. The cost is $5,000 per team (foursome). To join us, or for more information click here, or email Grant at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it



Should any of your members wish to attend the Guinness & Oyster Festival & Networking Reception ONLY (post golf) they can. Tickets cost $300 per person.



The event is registered for 501(c)3 so amounts in excess of $650 per golf player and $155 per dinner ticket (only) are tax deductible.



Please tell us your requirements ASAP as demand is high and places are limited.