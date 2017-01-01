Michael Conlan Wins in Chicago

The Conlan Revolution raised its flag high in victory Friday night at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago. Ireland's Olympic hero MICHAEL "MICK" CONLAN of Belfast improved his record to (2-0, 2 KOs) totally dominating Mexico's Alfredo Chanez in their featherweight main event bout that was scheduled for six rounds. Conlan served up a steady diet of brutal uppercuts and body shot which sent Chanez to the canvas in the first and third rounds. Referee Celestino Ruiz waved off the fight at 2:59 of round three resulting in another TKO for Conlan. It was the first time Chanez (4-5, 2 KOs), of Mexico, had ever been stopped. Next stop for Conlan, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia, where he will fight on the July 2 Manny Pacquiao - Jeff Horn WBO welterweight championship card



"I'm not very happy with my performance tonight, but it is what it is, and we got the victory," Conlan said. "This is all part of the process. Next up is Brisbane, Australia. I hope they're ready for the 'Conlan Revolution.' For my next fight, I want a better opponent, one that is going to challenge me and that is a real threat. I think with a better opponent I'm going to show what I'm made of and what I can do."



Former WBO junior welterweight world champion "Mile High" MIKE ALVARADO (37-4, 25 KOs), of Denver, continued his personal and professional comeback by scoring a second-round knockout of Matthew Strode (24-5, 9 KOs), of Marion, North Carolina, in a welterweight battle that was scheduled for 10 rounds. It was Alvarado's third consecutive victory since losing the rubber match to professional rival Brandon Rios in 2015.



"I cleansed my life. I'm staying very dedicated. I love what I do," said Alvarado. "I feel rejuvenated, like I have reinvented myself. I'm back. I'm here to make a statement. I'm ready to fight for a world title and have the will to become a world champion once again."



Top-10 contender ALEX "El Cholo" SAUCEDO (25-0, 15 KOs), of Oklahoma City, won a unanimous eight-round decision against fellow junior welterweight Wilberth Lopez (18-8, 13 KOs), from Tucson, Arizona. After scoring a knockdown in the first round, Saucedo pounded Lopez around the ring for the duration of the fight. The judges scored it 78-73, 78-73 and 77-74. Saucedo is trained by 2015 Boxing Writers Association of America Trainer of the Year Abel Sanchez.



"Lopez was an opponent that came to fight but we made it work and we got the victory," said Saucedo. "These are the kind of fights that will make me better and with this win now I want to see if Jose Ramirez will want to fight me. That will be a fight that will take me to the next level."



Welterweight Egidijus "Mean Machine" Kavaliauskas (17-0, 14 KOs), who was a 2008 and 2012 Olympian for Lithuania, knocked out Daniel Echeverria (19-5, 17 KOs), 24, of Mexico, in the seventh round of their scheduled eight-round bout