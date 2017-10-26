New John Hume Documentary iBAM! Debut

To Be Shown October 28-29

Direct from Ireland, a new feature documentary by author and filmmaker, Maurice Fitzpatrick will be screened for the first time in Chicago at iBAM! 2017 on October 28, and 29 at the Irish American Heritage Center during the 9th Annual Irish Books, Arts, and Music Celebration.



In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America is a new feature documentary which includes wide-ranging and insightful interviews with President Bill Clinton, President Jimmy Carter, as well as Irish leaders, Bono and Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair among others, who helped to wrest peace from war in Northern Ireland.



Voiced by Liam Neeson with original composition by Bill Whelan, this is the story of the extraordinary work of Nobel Prize winning John Hume to harness and leverage US support to help to secure peace in Northern Ireland. Through the relationships he cultivated

with The White House and US Congress, John Hume created the framework for peace in Northern Ireland.



Visiting from Ireland, Filmmaker Maurice Fitzpatrick, will be on hand to introduce the film, and to take questions after the film is shown.



Director/Producer/Script

Maurice Fitzpatrick

Photography

Basil Al-Rawi

Editor

David Fox

Music

Bill Whelan

Irish Locations

Dublin, Derry, Antrim, Cork, Donegal

Running Time: 80 minutes

Production Company: Creeney Films

Tel +353 87 776 5625

This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Financiers: IFB, BAI, RTÉ, DFAT