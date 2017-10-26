Sad Day for Irish: Gerald 'Red' Dwyer Has Died

It's a sad day for the Irish.



A great friend of the Irish community and long time Chicagoan, Gerald "Red" Dwyer has died.

A member and director of the Irish Fellowship Club, and the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, Red attended the clubs meetings and events right up to the end.



Here he is, (center) with family at the 2017, Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.

When we know more info on funeral arrangements we will post them.

In the meantime, if you have reflections on Red that you could send us, please do. Send to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it